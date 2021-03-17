Join us for ‘Views & Voices — COVID pandemic: Asking your questions on what comes next.’ RSVP now

Join The Sacramento Bee’s Equity Lab for questions and answers with health professionals and experts on the future as the coronavirus pandemic begins to slow.

Vaccines are being distributed by the thousands.

Restrictions are loosening.

Join The Sacramento Bee’s Equity Lab at 12:30 p.m., March 25 for a live virtual event about the future of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In this Q&A with health professionals and experts, we learn more about what to expect in the next few months — when you might get your shot, what are safer activities — as the COVID-19 pandemic finally begins to slow.

Guests will include:

Dr. Flojaune Cofer, epidemiologist and senior director of policy at Public Health Advocates

Dr. Lorena Garcia, associate professor of epidemiology in the UC Davis Department of Public Health Sciences

Khadija Soufi, vaccine clinic director at Shifa Community Clinic

Shante Williams, community center program manager at Mutual Assistance Network

Sacramento Bee Equity Lab reporter Alexandra Yoon-Hendricks will moderate the Q&A.

»» RSVP and submit your question here

Panelists

__

What: Views & Voices: COVID pandemic: Asking your questions on what comes next

When: 12:30 p.m. March 25

Where: This free event will livestream on The Sacramento Bee’s homepage, Facebook page and YouTube channel.

__

Dr. Flojaune Cofer is an epidemiologist who serves as the Senior Director of Policy for Public Health Advocates. She manages a team of staff leading health equity initiatives focused on California state policy, boys and men of color, community-based 911 response, transgender health, youth trauma prevention in cities, and student wellness in Boyle Heights.

Dr. Lorena Garcia is an expert on the importance of contact tracing. Dr. Garcia also is a noted researcher in health disparities and social determinants of health, in particular cardiovascular-related health outcomes such as obesity and diabetes, and immigrant health in the Latino community.

Khadija Soufi

Khadija Soufi is the Vaccine Clinic Director at Shifa Community Clinic, a student run free clinic for Sacramento’s underserved populations. She is a medical student at UC Davis and Sacramento resident.

Shante Williams is currently the Firehouse Community Center manager with Mutual Assistance Network, overseeing a COVID-19 test site in Del Paso Heights. Her role in the community center is to make effective change with the families she serves. She currently supports the efforts with the Black Child Legacy Campaign in Sacramento County.

Alexandra Yoon-Hendricks, moderator

Alexandra Yoon-Hendricks covers equity issues in the Sacramento region for The Sacramento Bee’s Equity Lab.