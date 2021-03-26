How to celebrate Easter and Passover safely as states ease COVID restrictions

Experts urge caution when celebrating Easter during the coronavirus pandemic. aalfaro@modbee.com

States are relaxing coronavirus-related rules, but you may want to think twice about having a large gathering for Easter or Passover.

That’s because COVID-19 remains a health risk, with infections potentially spreading when people come together for religious services or family meals, according to health officials.

“The safest way to observe religious and spiritual holidays this year is to gather virtually, with people who live with you, or outside and at least 6 feet apart from others,” the CDC said in guidance updated this month.

But with more people getting vaccinated against the coronavirus, there’s hope that some celebrations could look more normal this spring.

So, how can you spend Easter and Passover while keeping COVID-19 in mind? Here’s what experts say as those holidays approach.

Gathering with others who are vaccinated

Under CDC guidelines, people who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 can gather with one another two weeks after getting their final shot.

“If everyone who wants to celebrate together is fully vaccinated, they can see one another safely, according to the CDC — including indoors, without masks — and share a meal together,” said Dr. Leana Wen, a CNN medical analyst.

It’s best to keep those gatherings small as vaccines may not work as well against COVID-19 variants, The New York Times reported.

Also starting two weeks after you receive a final vaccine dose, you can gather with people from another household who haven’t been vaccinated as long as no one in the group is at risk of getting seriously sick from COVID-19, according to health officials.

Still, everyone is urged to wear masks in public as only 14.3% of the population is fully vaccinated as of March 25, CDC data show.

Considering virtual options

If you’re not vaccinated against COVID-19, there are steps you can take to help reduce the risk of spreading the virus during Easter and Passover celebrations.

Though some states are relaxing restrictions on the size of gatherings, health officials say it’s safest to spend time with people from your household. The CDC also has urged people to delay travel as health experts warn of a potential post-spring break surge.

Health officials encourage people to observe holiday customs from home and consider attending virtual religious ceremonies.

If you’re missing loved ones who don’t live with you, you may want to organize a video call, according to the CDC. Another tip is to make food that can be delivered to others with minimal contact.

Bringing the celebration outside

If you gather with people who don’t live with you, health officials recommend taking precautions to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

That includes limiting your holiday guest list and canceling events if you may have gotten sick. During the celebration, health officials encourage everyone to wear face masks, wash their hands and practice social distancing.

“I would not recommend sharing food, drink or utensils,” Wen said, according to CNN. “Searching for the afikomen during the Seder or hunting for Easter eggs is fine — just eat your individually wrapped prizes or treats later.”

It’s also best to have the celebration outside, according to the CDC.

“To keep kids and adults entertained, choose a few outdoor favorites — whether that’s bringing a Frisbee or setting up a bean bag toss,” the Connecticut Children’s Medical Center said on its website. “Just pick activities where it’s easy to keep a distance.”

If the weather doesn’t cooperate, health experts recommend going into a well-ventilated room, if possible.