Ready to travel abroad? Here’s where you can go — if you’re vaccinated against COVID

The COVID-19 pandemic put travel plans on hold for many, but destinations once closed to foreign tourists are ready to welcome back those who have been fully vaccinated against the virus.

As more needles land in arms and certain restrictions are relaxed, lovers of travel are eager to get out and see the world again.

Still, public health experts have advised Americans — vaccinated and unvaccinated — to limit all non-essential travel.

“I think people have taken advantage of what they perceived as a relative paucity of cases, a relative lull in where we were, to take advantage of their time of spring break, of holiday travel,” Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said during a White House press briefing this week. “I would just sort of reiterate the recommendations from CDC, saying please limit travel to essential travel for the time being.”

As of March 31, more than 54 million Americans have received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to CDC data.

Those vaccinated should quarantine after international travel and are required to have a negative COVID-19 test before returning to the U.S, regardless of if you’ve gotten the COVID-19 shot.

Here’s are countries open to fully vaccinated travelers as of March 31:

Belize

The small Caribbean nation is accepting all vaccinated travelers, so long as they can produce an official vaccination card showing their second dose was administered at least two weeks before travel, according to the Belize Tourism Board.

Those who can prove they are vaccinated are exempt from the country’s negative COVID test requirement. All other tourists ages 5 and older must return a negative test result to enter Belize.

Travelers are also encouraged to download and complete the Belize Health App within 72 hours of arrival.

The country is under a Level 3 travel advisory, meaning tourists should reconsider travel.

Cyprus

Cyprus will reopen its borders to U.S. travelers on April 1, according to a news release from the Deputy Ministry of Tourism.

Tourists who are vaccinated or have proof of a negative COVID-19 test are “guaranteed a quarantine-free” stay on the Mediterranean island. Travelers also are required to fill out a “Flight Pass” prior to boarding a flight and may be required to take another coronavirus test upon arrival, according to the U.S. Embassy in Cyprus.

Ecuador

All travelers arriving in Ecuador must either provide proof of a negative coronavirus test no more than three days before travel, or show an official vaccination card showing they have been fully vaccinated against the virus, per the U.S. Embassy.

“Airlines are now required to verify that travelers have a negative COVID test before boarding at the point of origin,” officials said, adding that, “as long as the traveler doesn’t present symptoms of COVID, the traveler doesn’t need to perform mandatory preventive quarantine and may freely move” around the country.

Children 2 and younger are exempt from these rules.

Ecuador is under a Level 3 travel advisory, meaning tourists should reconsider travel.

Guatemala

Tourists who can prove they’ve completed the vaccination process are welcome to visit Guatemala, according to tourism officials there. Those who haven’t received the COVID-19 shot can still visit, as long as they have proof of a negative coronavirus test within three days of arrival.

Those with a doctor’s note or documentation from a medical provider saying they’ve recovered from the virus at least 90 days before travel are also welcome, according to the U.S. Embassy.

Iceland

Starting April 1, travelers carrying an official vaccination card must still take a COVID-19 test (and return a negative result) upon arriving to Iceland, according to the nation’s health and foreign affairs ministries.

Officials say this is because tourists who have been vaccinated can still get the virus and pass it on to others.

“They are not required to stay in quarantine but shall wait for the result of the test at their place of stay,” according to the ministry’s website. “The requirement is temporary and will be reviewed on the 1st of May.”

All passengers must also preregister for their trip. For more information, visit the Government of Iceland website here.

Seychelles

Vaccination is “strongly encouraged” but not required for tourists hoping to visit the East African nation, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Tourism.

However, all travelers must have a negative COVID-19 test at least 72 hours before arrival. An isolation period isn’t required, and visitors are free to lodge at any certified tourism establishment so long as all safety protocols are followed.

This list will continue to be updated as more nations are added.