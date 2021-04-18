Nearly a third of Californians are fully vaccinated. Half have had at least one shot

More than half of California adults have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccination, and nearly a third are fully vaccinated, according to the state’s health agency.

The California Department of Public Health’s most recent data shows 10.1 million people, 31.4% of the adult population, are fully vaccinated. Another 6.5 million have received one shot of the two-dose Pfizer or Moderna vaccines. Johnson & Johnson vaccines — the use of which was recently paused in California due to an extremely rare blood clotting issue experienced in six patients out of more than 7 million — only requires one shot. The number of partially vaccinated adults in California still awaiting their second shot accounts for 20.1% of the total adult population. Combined, that means 51.5% of California adults have gotten at least one shot.

California’s progress in rolling out the vaccine is roughly in line with national trends. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced on Sunday that 50.4% of all adults in the country have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 32.5% are fully vaccinated. Another 17.9% of Americans are still waiting to get their second shot.

Also on Sunday, Dr. Anthony Fauci, chief medical advisor to President Joe Biden, said that the Johnson & Johnson vaccine could potentially be back in circulation as early as Friday, perhaps with some restrictions or with a clear warning.

California health officials say that more than 372,000 doses of vaccine are being administered each day, and with eligibility recently expanded out to everyone ages 16 and up, appointments are being filled rapidly.

In Sacramento County, more than 893,000 people have gotten at least one shot, according to the CDPH. CDC data, which differs slightly from CDPH data, shows that over 371,000 people are fully vaccinated in the county, or about 24% of the population. More than 1.5 million people live in Sacramento County.

Both state and local infection rates have dropped dramatically since the start of the year, potentially helped along by increasing vaccination rates.

In California, a total of 3.6 million people have been infected with COVID-19 and 59,768 have died as a result. Daily infection reports from the CDPH have dropped to the lowest in months.

On April 10, the most recent date with complete data, California health officials added 1,466 new infections to the state’s total. Daily infection reports have not reached such a low number since April of last year, when the coronavirus was still in its early days of viral spread across the globe. The record-high daily report stands on Jan. 4 this year, when 60,262 people were confirmed infected. In late December and early January, 50,000 or more infection reports in a single day were not uncommon, but have since been declining since Jan. 11.

As infection reports have been slowly dropping in magnitude, so have confirmed death reports. In the seven days before March 27, the most recent date with complete data, about 44 people died every day statewide on average. Comparatively, a weekly mortality average from Jan. 11 shows that about 660 people were dying per day across the state.

In Sacramento County, 101,058 people have been confirmed infected with coronavirus, 96,000 of whom have likely recovered, and 1,646 have died. Friday’s update added 201 cases and one death. The county’s unadjusted per capita average infection rate was 9.6 patients for every 100,000 residents as of April 12. That figure has been dropping since Jan. 10, when the average case rate was 56.5 for the same number of residents.