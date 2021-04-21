Coronavirus

Paid time off for COVID vaccinations encouraged under Biden tax credit. What to know

President Joe Biden departs after attending Mass at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in the Georgetown neighborhood of Washington, Saturday, March 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
President Joe Biden on Wednesday will announce tax credits for small businesses that give workers paid time off to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

The credits are part of an effort to get more people vaccinated against the coronavirus as Biden is expected to announce the United States will meet his goal of vaccinating 200 million people within his first 100 days in office this week — twice as many as his original goal of 100 million.

The paid leave tax credit will apply to employers with less than 500 employees, the White House says.

