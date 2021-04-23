Vaccine updates: California hits 11 million fully vaccinated. Will J&J resume soon?

Bottles of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine as they are being prepped for use by Mercy Health employee Kelley Williams on Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, at Del Campo High School in Fair Oaks during a vaccine clinic held by the San Juan Unified School District in partnership with Dignity Health. The clinic is expected to vaccinate 2000 district employees and community members over 65. jpierce@sacbee.com

More than 11 million Californians have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, as the state enters its second week of full eligibility for all residents ages 16 or older.

Nearly 6.5 million additional residents have had one dose of either Pfizer or Moderna’s two-dose regimens, making them partially vaccinated.

In all, 17.6 million Californians are at least partially vaccinated against the coronavirus, which is about 44% of the state’s total population and 57% of its adult population.

Providers in the state have been awaiting word from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration regarding the Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine, which has been paused since April 13 while officials investigate six reported cases of a rare, severe blood clotting condition in recipients.

A CDC advisory committee was meeting to discuss the pause as of midday, and the recommended pause could end as early as later Friday.

About 1.2 million doses of J&J are in California providers’ inventories, according to the CDC.

California through Thursday has administered 27,389,602 total doses of Pfizer, Moderna and J&J vaccines, the California Department of Public Health said Friday. Another 6 million total doses are “on hand” in inventory, meaning the state has injected 80% of its federal allocations.

With no J&J allocation scheduled for next week due to the pause, California is slated to receive about 1.9 million doses of Pfizer and Moderna next week, slightly fewer than the 2 million received this week due to a lower shipment of Pfizer second doses, CDC allocation data show.

How many are fully, partially vaccinated in Sacramento area?





These are the totals for combined first and second doses, administered through Tuesday, as reported by the state public health department, by recipient county of residence.

▪ Sacramento: 949,691 (60,568 doses per 100,000 residents)

▪ El Dorado: 122,143 (63,254 doses per 100,000)

▪ Placer: 281,710 (70,351 doses per 100,000)

▪ Yolo: 163,628 (73,175 doses per 100,000)

Here is what percentage of each county’s total population is fully and partially vaccinated, according to CDPH data.

Figures may be undercounts due to data reporting delays.

Travis AFB, Northern California VA locations giving vaccines

Travis Air Force Base near Fairfield announced this week it is opening appointments to “all individuals, 18 and older” at David Grant USAF Medical Center” because it is receiving a “steady” supply of the Moderna vaccine. Appointment registration is available at informatics-stage.health.mil/covax.

Veterans Affairs Northern California Health Care is now offering COVID-19 vaccinations to veterans and their families at 11 clinic locations: Auburn, Chico, Fairfield, Mare Island, Martinez, Mather, McClellan, Oakland, Redding, Yreka and Yuba City.

As of this week, all of the above except Yreka are offering walk-in clinics with no appointment necessary.

Clinic days and times vary by location. More details are available at northerncalifornia.va.gov.

Sacramento-area health offices, public clinics and pharmacies

Most county health offices are splitting their direct allocations among their own county-run clinics, non-chain hospitals and other partners, including some Safeway pharmacies.

CVS, Rite Aid and Walgreens offer vaccine appointments at some of their pharmacies across California as part of a federal retail pharmacy partnership. Sam’s Club and Walmart stores also recently began offering vaccines in some parts of California. More details are available via those companies’ websites.

Sacramento

Sacramento County continues to offer drive-thru vaccine clinics at Cal Expo, McClellan Park and Natomas High School; and walk-thru clinics at California Northstate University in Elk Grove and at Sacramento State.

Cal Expo, which had used J&J before the pause, is now scheduling clinics using Pfizer.

There are also numerous first-dose clinics run by community partners through at least April, including Bayside Church in midtown, City Church of Sacramento in Oak Park, Orange Grove School, the county’s education office in Mather and Rancho Cordova City Hall.

Most clinics continue to require appointments in advance, but walk-in clinics are becoming more common as supply increases. Scheduling and booking information can be found at dhs.saccounty.net.

Sacramento also has CVS, Rite Aid and Walgreens stores participating in the federal partnership program, and the county is also partnered with 11 Safeway pharmacies.

The Cal Expo, McClellan Park, Sacramento State and Northstate clinics offer the Pfizer vaccine, meaning a three-week wait between doses. Safeway pharmacies offer Moderna, a four-week wait.

With eligibility expanded to older teens, Sacramento County reminds that only the Pfizer vaccine is approved for minors ages 16 and 17.

El Dorado

El Dorado runs clinics at its public health offices in Placerville and South Lake Tahoe.

The county also recently announced first-dose Moderna clinics this Saturday and the following, May 1, at the El Dorado Community Health Center in Cameron Park.

The county also offers a clinic at the parking structure at Red Hawk Casino in Placerville on Thursdays, also available through CalVax. It will run each Thursday through at least April 29. The clinic on Tuesday announced more first-dose slots added to this Thursday’s clinic and more second-dose shots added for next week.

The Red Hawk and Placerville public health office clinics give Pfizer shots. The South Lake Tahoe clinic uses Moderna.

Walgreens in Cameron Park and the CVS store on Palmer Drive in Cameron Park are also now offering Moderna vaccine appointments as part of the federal retail pharmacy partnership. Walmart in Placerville was offering J&J doses prior to the pause.

The county is also partnered with six Safeway stores.

More detailed information on county-run and county-partnered vaccine clinics can be found at edcgov.us/Government/hhsa/edccovid-19-clinics.

Placer

Placer County offers its county-run clinics at The Grounds, formerly the Placer County Fairgrounds, in Roseville. The Grounds is offering first-dose Pfizer appointments through Thursday this week.

Appointment links for qualifying residents are posted as they become available at placer.ca.gov/vaccineclinics.

Placer is also partnered with eight Safeway pharmacies throughout the county.

According to the CVS website, there are stores participating in the federal vaccine partnership in Auburn and Rocklin. There may also be availability at Rite Aid and Walgreens stores; users should check with individual stores for eligibility, the county says.

Appointments can also be made at Remedy RX Pharmacy in Roseville through a local partnership.

Yolo

Yolo County is holding several private clinics this week, followed by a public clinic (first-dose Moderna) on Sunday.

Private clinics include second doses for agriculture workers, first doses for homebound residents and first doses for Woodland High School students, according to the county website.

More details regarding county-run clinics are available on the county website at yolocounty.org.

Hospital systems

Hospital systems operating in multiple counties receive their own allocations from the state. All in the Sacramento area confirm they are offering vaccine appointments to all ages 16 and older.

UC Davis Health is using the state’s My Turn website as well as its MyUCDavisHealth app to schedule vaccination appointments for UC Health patients and non-patients.

UC Davis in an update to its website last week confirmed it has paused giving J&J doses, which had made up about 10% of its vaccinations, and said it does “not expect this will impact our ability to vaccinate thousands of people each day.”

Sutter Health also confirms on its patient website that it has paused appointments for the J&J vaccine. The hospital network is opening first-dose appointments for Pfizer and Moderna “as supply allows.”

Sutter on its patient website says it has administered more than 625000 doses to date.

Kaiser Permanente is vaccinating patients in eligible groups, regardless of Kaiser membership.

Kaiser Permanente said in an update this week it has administered about 1.74 million of the 1.8 million doses it has received at Northern California facilities, and has about 389,000 future appointments scheduled.

Dignity Health’s Mercy Medical Group has begun using My Turn to schedule appointments, and is working with the state and other partners to offer vaccines to eligible Californians.