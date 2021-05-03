As thousands of vaccine slots go unfilled, Sacramento allows drive-ups without appointments

Chia Lor receives the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine from nurse Sarah Smoot at Burbank High School on Tuesday, April 13, 2021. The clinic had to switch from the Johnson & Johnson vaccine after U.S. health officials paused its use Tuesday because a rare blood clotting disorder was found in six recipients. rbyer@sacbee.com

In what Sacramento County health officials call an “unprecedented” drop-off in COVID-19 vaccine interest, several thousand inoculation appointment slots remain unfilled for this week at the county’s two mass drive-in clinics.

That prompted concerned county officials to announce on Monday they are now allowing people to drive up to the sites, at McClellan Park and Cal Expo, for shots without having to sign up for an appointment first.

As of Monday morning, fewer than 100 of the available 3,500 slots available this week at the two mass sites had been filled, causing health officials to say Sacramento appears to have hit the point where many of the people who have not yet gotten shots are choosing not to.

“Vaccine sign-ups have been dropping off for a few weeks, but this is unprecedented,” county health spokeswoman Janna Haynes said on Monday morning.

It is a dramatic turnaround from two months ago when many people were clamoring for an appointment. At that time, infections and deaths were coming off of record winter highs. More recently, though, as infection numbers dropped, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced he hopes to largely eliminate further coronavirus business closures and restrictions by mid-June, but said people will still be asked to wear masks in many indoor public settings.

The two drive-up sites, which are run by the county’s private partner Curative, offer the Pfizer vaccine, which requires two shots, each about three weeks apart. Recipients get the shot while sitting in their vehicle at both sites.

Until Monday, the sites required people to sign up online at the state’s MyTurn website for an appointment. But, as the number of interested people dwindled, Curative and the county decided to allow people to just show up.

The McClellan Park site operates from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 3144 Palm St. in North Highlands.

The Cal Expo site, reached via the race track entrance off of Exposition Boulevard, is open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Enter at Lot D, follow the signs and check in at the entrance near the Administration Building.

Appointments also can be booked through the MyTurn website: https://myturn.ca.gov/location-select

County officials, meanwhile, say they are stepping up their education efforts in hopes of persuading hesitant people of the value and importance of getting the vaccine.

About 40% of Sacramento County residents have been vaccinated so far. Epidemiologists have said that it will take 70% or more of the population to be vaccinated to essentially stop further virus spread.