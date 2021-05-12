Here’s where Californians can book a COVID-19 vaccine appointment for people 12 and older

People ages 12 to 15 looking to get a COVID-19 vaccination can start scheduling their appointment now through one health care company.

CVS Health will be scheduling vaccinations for youths starting Wednesday — and will be giving the shots as early as Thursday at 565 pharmacies around California.

The company released the news after a key panel of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended the agency sign off on giving the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to children in this age group. The vaccines already were available to people ages 16 and older.

“With every new wave of eligibility, our teams have worked around the clock to ensure vaccine access as soon as possible,” said Karen Lynch, president and chief executive officer of, CVS Health. “Offering vaccinations to younger populations at thousands of locations across the country brings us one step closer to prevailing over the pandemic.”

Leaders of the California Department of Public Health said Tuesday that the myturn.ca.gov site would allow parents and guardians to get their children registered as early as Thursday.

In a news release issued Wednesday, CVS official said their company had administered more than 17 million shots nationwide in retail stores and in long-term care facilities. The company operates more than 9,600 drugstores across the United States.

Roughly half of the company’s 1,150 sites stock the Pfizer-BioNTech shot, CVS officials stated, so it’s best for parents to schedule the shot online at cvs.com.