See COVID-19 vaccination rates for every neighborhood in Sacramento region

Nearly six in 10 adults in the four-county Sacramento region have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, but vaccination rates vary widely by community, the latest state data show.

In general, wealthier parts of the region have more adults who are vaccinated., while less affluent neighborhoods lag, though there are some exceptions to the trend.

Among ZIP codes with at least 10,000 adult residents, the highest vaccination rates are in 95818 (Land Park), 95864 (Arden), 95776 (Woodland), 95816 (Midtown/East Sacramento), 95762 (El Dorado Hills) and 95829 (Vineyard).

More than 75% of adults in each of those neighborhoods had received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine by May 12, according to the California Department of Public Health.

The lowest vaccination rates were in 95660 (North Highlands), 95673 (Rio Linda), 95842 (North Highlands), 95841 (Foothill Farms) and 95815 (Old North Sacramento). Fewer than 41% of adults in each of those neighborhoods had received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine by May 12.

Currently, children and adults ages 12 and older are eligible for appointments to receive the vaccine.