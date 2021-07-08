Answers to key questions on the COVID Delta variant: Do vaccines work? Is it more dangerous?

The Delta variant has become the newest fear-inducing COVID-19 variant in what seems like the never-ending cycle of coronavirus news. Originally discovered in India, the Delta variant was recently coined by the World Health Organization as the “fastest and fittest” variant, prompting some countries to reinforce lockdowns.

As of July 1, California reported 634 COVID-19 cases caused by the Delta variant. That’s a dramatic increase from May, when the variant only made up 4.7% of COVID-19 cases, according to the California Department of Public Health.

In response, Los Angles shifted its mask policy this week, recommending that people, regardless of if they’re vaccinated, wear masks indoors. This comes after a third of California’s cases caused by the Delta variant came from L.A. County. In Sacramento County, there have been 67 confirmed cases of the Delta variant, but so far no other county has altered its social distancing recommendations.

Los Angeles native Thomas Anker, an independent clinician, has had a front-row seat to the effects of the pandemic, offering around-the-clock COVID-19 tests and vaccinations through his private practice, Omic Wellness in Sacramento.

But with the entrance of the newest variant and the fears surrounding its transmission rate, Anker said he and clinicians alike don’t have the necessary equipment to identity variants when positive coronavirus tests come through his facility.

“The only way anybody will know if it’s the Delta variant will be if I do a PCR (coronavirus) test that I send out,” Anker said. “Nobody would get back to me to tell me, ‘by the way, we found a Delta variant in one of your patients,’ so I’m blind to that.”

Anker said the request for COVID-19 tests and vaccination appointments have dropped as more California residents continue to get vaccinated. About 20 million people or 49% of California have been vaccinated against COVID-19 and about 24 million people or 61% of California have received at least one dose, according to USA FACTS.

“People are getting together again, the mandates are being lifted and people are becoming more comfortable and wanting to get back to normal,” Anker said. “The fact of the matter is that we’re still in the midst of a global pandemic and so transmission is going to continue to occur to some degree.”

In a Q&A conversation with Anker, he discussed the origin of the Delta variant, what Californians can expect with its arrival and how to beat it.

What is the Delta variant and how is it different from the other variants?

Well, I think it’s easiest to just understand what a variant is. So with coronavirus, people have certainly heard of the spike protein. That’s the entryway into infection for the coronavirus into our bodies, right? This spike protein, as the virus evolves, can develop mutations. And so when a variant is described, it’s just a new mutation. And specifically, we’re finding the mutations on the spike protein. So the Delta variant is just one new variant of the coronavirus, specifically on the spike protein.

Is the Delta variant more dangerous?

The Delta variant is concerning because health officials are finding it is more easily transmissible and there is a higher risk of hospitalizations when compared to other variants.

Will there be a spike in COVID-19 hospitalizations?

In areas where there is a lower rate of vaccinations, you may see a new spike in hospitalizations due to the susceptibility of individuals who have not been vaccinated. As well as the transmissibility of the virus by those who acquire it and are unvaccinated themselves who maybe are not showing as severe symptoms as one might expect.

Can I get the Delta variant if I’m vaccinated?

The current understanding is that you should be protected. It’s expected that you are protected against the Delta variant but I don’t think there is 100% certainty there with any variant that there is full protection.

Do you think California’s June 15 reopening came too soon?

Well, although California has a high rate of vaccination, I believe that there is still a significant amount of the population that is at risk, and who have not been vaccinated. Furthermore, the list of the mask mandate allows for the transmissibility of other viruses, traditional viruses, such as rhinovirus or coronaviruses that have been usually associated with the common cold. So what may happen is there may be a little bit of panic when really people are getting sick, not from coronavirus, but from the viruses that have traditionally been transmitted in the community.

What should California do to keep the Delta variant at bay?

So it doesn’t hurt even if you’re vaccinated to wear a mask, especially indoors, at least until we have more information on the transmissibility of the Delta virus, especially amongst those who have already been vaccinated. It would be horrible to find out that we indeed are not covered as well as we thought we were against this variant with the current vaccines. However, that scenario is unlikely. But it’s still possible just like anything else in the world, right? So, other than that, I do believe in getting vaccinated so those who have not been vaccinated, who have no contraindications into getting vaccinated, I think should be.

Can I get COVID-19 twice?

I think that, again, the likelihood of getting COVID-19 again, although slim, has been documented to happen. I’ve read a few case reports of individuals acquiring current SARS COVID-19 twice. But I’m uncertain about what that relationship is in regards to variants. However, it is unlikely. So for those people who have been infected or have a documented infection, I believe that the CDC does still recommend that they do get vaccinated.

What do you see for the future of California as it pertains to living with COVID-19?

I’m happy to see things going back to normal. I think that’s very healthy for the community, for people, for people’s mental health especially. But unfortunately, those who are not vaccinated are likely going to be at risk of acquiring the virus and certainly, if they’re high risk or comorbidity they will remain at risk of developing severe symptoms just like we’ve been seeing since the beginning of the pandemic. So, my final recommendation would be to get vaccinated.