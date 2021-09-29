See which Sacramento-area neighborhoods saw the fastest COVID spread in September

The number of new COVID-19 infections in Sacramento and south Placer counties began to drop in September — but remained high relative to most other periods of the pandemic.

About 15,000 new infections were reported in the last 30 days in Sacramento and south Placer counties, down from around 17,500 in the previous 30 days, preliminary local data show.

However, the number of deaths rose. There were 140 COVID-related deaths in the past 30 days in Sacramento and Placer counties, compared to 115 deaths during the previous 30 days, state data show. COVID death trends often lag COVID case trends.

Among Sacramento County and south Placer ZIP codes with at least 10,000 residents, the highest infection rate during the last 30 days was 95660, in North Highlands. Infections in 95660 rose by 10%, with about 128 infections per 10,000 people.

Other ZIP codes with at least 100 new infections per 10,000 people were 95838 (Del Paso Heights), 95815 (North Sacramento), 95632 (Galt), 95843 (Antelope) and 95673 (Rio Linda).

The lowest infection rate was in 95746 — Granite Bay. Other relatively wealthy neighborhoods, including East Sacramento, the Pocket and Land Park also had low infection rates, a trend that has prevailed throughout most of the pandemic.