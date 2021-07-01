Millions granted to Sacramento Fire Department to increase diversity, amid allegations of racism

Earlier this month, Sacramento City Council unanimously approved an Audit Plan for the 2021-2022 fiscal year that will assess diversity, equity and inclusion among city employees across various departments, including the fire department.

Sacramento City Council recently followed that action by signing off on a $2.2 million budget allocation towards the fire department’s goal of diversifying their ranks.

Co-chair of the department’s Diversity Advisory Board Committee, Captain Jaymes Butler and First Chief Gary Loesch both expressed their hope to diversify their ranks and implement previous recommendations made by the committee prior to the new funding.

“I was pleased,” Butler told The Sacramento Bee. “The funding will allow the department to create a Diversity, Outreach & Recruitment (DOR) Division. The division will have seven new Full Time Equivalents (FTE’s) & the restoration of the paramedic internship program.”

The program addresses many of the recommendations made by the Diversity Board and plans to tackle key areas in recruiting a more diverse team including increased outreach and recruitment, pipeline hiring and internship programs, and an equity plan to tackle racial and gender diversity.

Chief Kim Lannucci is expected to oversee the new division, says Butler.

In March, the Fire Department was slammed with allegations of racism, hazing, and harassment that led to an employee’s resignation.

Local 522, the union representing city firefighters, initially denied the allegations while awaiting the results of an internal investigation. As a result of their findings, all fire department employees were asked to undergo a discrimination training.

While around 32% of Sacramento’s population is white, the demographic is over-represented as 71% of the staff, according to a 2018 city audit. The report also found that just 4% of its employees were Black.

Loesch noted that the money approved by city council is under his jurisdiction for one year as of Tuesday, June 22.