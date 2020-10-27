‘Views & Voices: Equity Across Education.’ RSVP to our live forum with school leaders & parents

McClatchy West/Canva

Speakers

Education has changed dramatically since March due to COVID-19. Schools have closed campuses, pandemic pods have formed and many parents have struggled to manage teaching their children at home while working.

Join The Sacramento Bee at noon Wednesday, Oct. 28, for a live online discussion on equity in education and what’s next.

And hear directly from parents and school leaders.

Our panel will focus on some of the plans area schools have set in place to bring students back to campus. Panelists will also share how they’ve managed to effectively help their children with distance learning, and the challenges they faced with mental health and the digital divide. This forum will livestream on The Bee’s Facebook page and sacbee.com.

Chris Evans is superintendent of Natomas Unified, a district serving more than 15,000 students. Since his arrival, Natomas Unified has received authorization for its International Baccalaureate Diploma programs and has won national awards from the College Board for providing rigorous academic opportunities for underrepresented students.

T’Keyah Robinson is a parent of a second-grader in the Sacramento City Unified School District. She is a recent May 2020 graduate from California State University, Sacramento. She has been a stay-at-home mom helping her son with distance learning.

Laura is a parent in Folsom. Laura is a private instructional coach who supports teachers through her company Learning with Laura 123. She also directly tutors students and supports parents along with teachers through two of her online groups, The Parent Portal and Welcome to the Teacherhood. She and her husband have two children.

Ursula DeWitt is a Black Parallel School Board parent organizer who fights for the educational justice of Black scholars in Sacramento County. She also serves as the Dignity in Schools Campaign parent organizing fellow, calling for the implementation of statewide parent educational demands; the group was initially known as the Parent Racial Justice Demands for Emergency Schooling During COVID-19. She is a mother to two daughters.

Moderated by Sawsan Morrar,

Sacramento Bee education reporter