Join us for ‘Views & Voices Town Hall: A New Direction for Sacramento Leadership.’ RSVP here

Join us at noon Dec. 1 for a live Q&A with new City Council members and community leaders who will discuss their post-election plans for the city of Sacramento.

There will be two sessions during the hourlong live event hosted by The Sacramento Bee’s Equity Lab:

Session 1: New council members Mai Vang, Sean Loloee and Katie Valenzuela will discuss the shift in city leadership and thoughts on building an equitable city. The discussion will be moderated by The Bee’s Theresa Clift.

Session 2: We expand the conversation to community leaders — the folks who don’t necessarily have a dais or district, but are doing the work every day to make Sacramento a more equitable and inclusive place. The discussion will be moderated by The Bee’s Alexandra Yoon-Hendricks.

We are taking questions in advance from the community.

The Equity Lab Follow stories that illuminate and disrupt the systems that prevent equal access to Sacramento institutions. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

»» RSVP and submit your question here.

Panelists

—

What: Views & Voices Town Hall: A New Direction for Sacramento Leadership

When: Noon Tuesday, Dec. 1

BLACK FRIDAY SALE Get unlimited digital access for only $20 for 1 year CLAIM OFFER

Where: This event will livestream on sacbee.com.

—

Katie Valenzuela

Katie Valenzuela

Incoming D4 councilwoman — Midtown

Katie Valenzuela is a longtime activist and environmental lobbyist at the state Capitol. She is a Democratic socialist who is looking to move the council farther left. She will represent the central city and Land Park.

Viva Supermarket owner Sean Loloee in the produce section of his store on Norwood Avenue. Bob Shallit bshallit@sacbee.com

Sean Loloee

Incoming D2 councilman - Del Paso Heights

Sean Loloee owns two grocery stores in North Sacramento, including one in Del Paso Heights. He immigrated to the United States from Iran in 1985. He considers himself a moderate Democrat. He will represent North Sacramento.

Mai Vang is running for the Sacramento City Council District 8 election in 2020. Taylor Vang

Mai Vang

Potential incoming D8 councilwoman — Meadowview

Mai Vang, the oldest of 16 siblings, grew up in a poor immigrant family in Meadowview. If elected, she will be the first Asian American woman to serve on the council. She is an outgoing member of the Sacramento City Unified School Board.

Theresa Clift, moderator

Theresa Clift covers Sacramento City Hall for The Sacramento Bee.

—

Kindra Montgomery-Block

Associate Director of Community and Economic Development, The Center at Sierra Health Foundation

Kindra Montgomery-Block grew up on both sides of the racial divide.Inspired to drive inclusive and equitable access to philanthropy and opportunity, she has shared her passion with ABC, CBS, NBC, FOX, NBA.com and national radio audiences. In 2020, she was picked by Vice President-elect Kamala Harris to serve on a statewide Black maternal health roundtable.

Janice O’Malley Galizio

Board of Director, OCA Sacramento

Janice O’Malley Galizio has worked as an advocate for social and racial justice for over two decades — fostered by her work in community and union organizing. Since her early career in politics, she has worked for organizations that support enriching peoples’ lives and communities, including as a board of director for OCA Sacramento—Asian Pacific American Advocates.

Malaki Amen

Executive Director, California Urban Partnership

Malaki Amen — a 25-year veteran in the community economic development field — has shaped policy and programs as an appointed adviser in California’s Legislature, Office of the Governor, Fortune 500 corporations and the University of California Office of the President. He was the lead community organizer, negotiator and designer of the City of Sacramento’s Cannabis Opportunity, Reinvestment and Equity program (CORE), and he is the architect of ARIZE.org, a mobile Black business search engine app.

Angela (Rosas) Chavez

Founder and Executive Director, Chicas Latinas de Sacramento

Director of Communications at Courage California, Angela (Rosas) Chavez is the former external affairs and media relations communications specialist at California Complete Count Census 2020.She founded Chicas Latinas de Sacramento, a Latina volunteer cultivation and leadership nonprofit, in 2009.

Alexandra Yoon-Hendricks, moderator

Alexandra Yoon-Hendricks covers equity issues in the Sacramento region for The Sacramento Bee’s Equity Lab.