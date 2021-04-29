Domestic violence is on the rise in Sacramento. How to spot it and where to go for help

In the Sacramento region, domestic violence incidents have increased both in numbers and in intensity.

According to authorities, homicides increased from two incidents in 2019, to eight incidents in 2020. The region has also seen a rise in attempted strangulations by 58%, which increases the likelihood that abuse in a relationship will one day turn lethal.

Being informed about domestic violence, recognizing the signs and having the proper resources can be the lifeline to save someone in an abusive relationship.

In an interview with WEAVE’s Chief Program Officer Jaime Gerigk, The Sacramento Bee asked how to identify physical and sexual abuse, understand financial and technological abuse, and how to find critical resources in the region.

WEAVE is a California nonprofit public benefit corporation. Their mission is to promote safe and healthy relationships and support survivors of sexual assault, domestic violence and sex trafficking.

Learn more about WEAVE and their mission at their website



https://www.weaveinc.org.

What is Domestic Violence?

Domestic violence or intimate partner violence is a pattern of behavior used by one partner to maintain power and control over the other partner in an intimate relationship.

Domestic violence does not discriminate. It can be present in different types of relationships. It’s not limited to specific genders, races, sexual orientations, cultures or socioeconomic groups.

When thinking about domestic violence, a lot of people associate those words with physical altercations, but that’s not always the case.

There are six types of abuse and all may or may not be present in an abusive relationship.

Physical Abuse Emotional Abuse Sexual Abuse Financial Abuse Spiritual Abuse Technological Abuse

Breaking down domestic violence

1. Physical Abuse

The use of physical force against another person in a way that ends up injuring the person, or puts the person at risk of being injured.

Some examples of physical violence are:

Holding you down

Putting you in a dangerous position such as driving recklessly

Blocking you from leaving

Destroying your property to scare you

Slapping, pushing, hitting, kicking, biting and pulling hair

Withholding medication or food

Stalking

Threatening with weapons

Shaking

Strangulation

2. Emotional Abuse

Physical abuse is not always present in an abusive relationship. An abusive partner can use emotional manipulation to maintain power and control over their partner.

This can be done by:

Calling you names

Extreme jealousy

Playing mind games

Gaslighting

Humiliation in public or private

Blaming you for the abuse

Isolating you from your friends, family and activities you enjoy

Threats to harm themselves or you if you leave

3. Sexual Abuse

Sexual abuse is often linked to physical abuse; they may occur together, or the sexual abuse may occur after a bout of physical abuse

This can show itself through:

Any unwanted sexual activity

Pressuring you to have sex and there are consequences if you don’t

Forced pornography - Taking pics or video and threatening to use against you and post to social media

Contraceptive manipulation

Forced pregnancy or abortion

Rape

4. Financial Abuse

When one partner has control over the other partner’s access to economic resources, which diminishes the victim’s capacity to support themselves, this can be considered a form of domestic violence.

Some examples of financial abuse are:

Denying you access to money

Controls passwords to financial accounts or forces you to give them yours

Controls who is on the financial accounts

Destroys your credit, destroys your property

Constant texting or harassment at work

Forcing or forbidding work or college

Constant monitoring of spending

5. Spiritual Abuse

Anything that comes in the way of you practicing your faith or feeling good about yourself.

The most common behaviors of this are:

Not allowing your religious or cultural practices

Forces you to do things against your beliefs

Not allowing time for yourself or activities you enjoy

Uses religion to justify abuse

Does not allow you to go to places of worship

6. Technological Abuse

The use of technologies such as texting and social networking to bully, harass, stalk or intimidate a partner. Often this behavior is a form of verbal or emotional abuse perpetrated online.

Other examples of technological abuse include:

Controlling your passwords and accounts

GPS tracking to monitor your whereabouts

Posting or threatening to post on social media

Threatening to spread rumors on social media

Destroying your tech items

Stalking you with technology

Where to go for help

If you or anyone you know is in an abusive relationship, here’s where you can find help:

Call 911 if you are in immediate danger.

WEAVE | All of WEAVE’s services can be accessed by calling the Support and Information Line at (916) 920-2952. WEAVE’s 24-Hour Support and Information Line offers immediate intervention and support by trained peer counselors. Help is available in over 23 languages.

The National Domestic Violence Hotline provides confidential assistance to anyone affected by domestic violence through a live chat and a free 24-hour hotline: 800-799-7233.

My Sisters House | 24-Hour Helpline: (916) 428-3271

You can also talk to their advocates in person at their remote offices:

Wednesday 1-5 p.m. at Yolo County Children’s Alliance (637 Todhunter Ave, West Sacramento)

Wednesday 1-3:30 p.m. at the Family Justice Center (3701 Power Inn Rd. Sacramento)

Friday 8:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. at the Family Justice Center (3701 Power Inn Rd. Sacramento)