Domestic violence is on the rise in Sacramento. How to spot it and where to go for help
In the Sacramento region, domestic violence incidents have increased both in numbers and in intensity.
According to authorities, homicides increased from two incidents in 2019, to eight incidents in 2020. The region has also seen a rise in attempted strangulations by 58%, which increases the likelihood that abuse in a relationship will one day turn lethal.
Being informed about domestic violence, recognizing the signs and having the proper resources can be the lifeline to save someone in an abusive relationship.
In an interview with WEAVE’s Chief Program Officer Jaime Gerigk, The Sacramento Bee asked how to identify physical and sexual abuse, understand financial and technological abuse, and how to find critical resources in the region.
WEAVE is a California nonprofit public benefit corporation. Their mission is to promote safe and healthy relationships and support survivors of sexual assault, domestic violence and sex trafficking.
Learn more about WEAVE and their mission at their website
https://www.weaveinc.org.
What is Domestic Violence?
Domestic violence or intimate partner violence is a pattern of behavior used by one partner to maintain power and control over the other partner in an intimate relationship.
Domestic violence does not discriminate. It can be present in different types of relationships. It’s not limited to specific genders, races, sexual orientations, cultures or socioeconomic groups.
When thinking about domestic violence, a lot of people associate those words with physical altercations, but that’s not always the case.
There are six types of abuse and all may or may not be present in an abusive relationship.
Physical Abuse
Emotional Abuse
Sexual Abuse
Financial Abuse
Spiritual Abuse
Technological Abuse
Breaking down domestic violence
1. Physical Abuse
The use of physical force against another person in a way that ends up injuring the person, or puts the person at risk of being injured.
Some examples of physical violence are:
Holding you down
Putting you in a dangerous position such as driving recklessly
Blocking you from leaving
Destroying your property to scare you
Slapping, pushing, hitting, kicking, biting and pulling hair
Withholding medication or food
Stalking
Threatening with weapons
Shaking
Strangulation
2. Emotional Abuse
Physical abuse is not always present in an abusive relationship. An abusive partner can use emotional manipulation to maintain power and control over their partner.
This can be done by:
Calling you names
Extreme jealousy
Playing mind games
Gaslighting
Humiliation in public or private
Blaming you for the abuse
Isolating you from your friends, family and activities you enjoy
Threats to harm themselves or you if you leave
3. Sexual Abuse
Sexual abuse is often linked to physical abuse; they may occur together, or the sexual abuse may occur after a bout of physical abuse
This can show itself through:
Any unwanted sexual activity
Pressuring you to have sex and there are consequences if you don’t
Forced pornography - Taking pics or video and threatening to use against you and post to social media
Contraceptive manipulation
Forced pregnancy or abortion
Rape
4. Financial Abuse
When one partner has control over the other partner’s access to economic resources, which diminishes the victim’s capacity to support themselves, this can be considered a form of domestic violence.
Some examples of financial abuse are:
Denying you access to money
Controls passwords to financial accounts or forces you to give them yours
Controls who is on the financial accounts
Destroys your credit, destroys your property
Constant texting or harassment at work
Forcing or forbidding work or college
Constant monitoring of spending
5. Spiritual Abuse
Anything that comes in the way of you practicing your faith or feeling good about yourself.
The most common behaviors of this are:
Not allowing your religious or cultural practices
Forces you to do things against your beliefs
Not allowing time for yourself or activities you enjoy
Uses religion to justify abuse
Does not allow you to go to places of worship
6. Technological Abuse
The use of technologies such as texting and social networking to bully, harass, stalk or intimidate a partner. Often this behavior is a form of verbal or emotional abuse perpetrated online.
Other examples of technological abuse include:
Controlling your passwords and accounts
GPS tracking to monitor your whereabouts
Posting or threatening to post on social media
Threatening to spread rumors on social media
Destroying your tech items
Stalking you with technology
Where to go for help
If you or anyone you know is in an abusive relationship, here’s where you can find help:
Call 911 if you are in immediate danger.
WEAVE | All of WEAVE’s services can be accessed by calling the Support and Information Line at (916) 920-2952. WEAVE’s 24-Hour Support and Information Line offers immediate intervention and support by trained peer counselors. Help is available in over 23 languages.
The National Domestic Violence Hotline provides confidential assistance to anyone affected by domestic violence through a live chat and a free 24-hour hotline: 800-799-7233.
My Sisters House | 24-Hour Helpline: (916) 428-3271
You can also talk to their advocates in person at their remote offices:
Wednesday 1-5 p.m. at Yolo County Children’s Alliance (637 Todhunter Ave, West Sacramento)
Wednesday 1-3:30 p.m. at the Family Justice Center (3701 Power Inn Rd. Sacramento)
Friday 8:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. at the Family Justice Center (3701 Power Inn Rd. Sacramento)
