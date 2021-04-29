Equity Lab

Domestic violence is on the rise in Sacramento. How to spot it and where to go for help

In the Sacramento region, domestic violence incidents have increased both in numbers and in intensity.

According to authorities, homicides increased from two incidents in 2019, to eight incidents in 2020. The region has also seen a rise in attempted strangulations by 58%, which increases the likelihood that abuse in a relationship will one day turn lethal.

Being informed about domestic violence, recognizing the signs and having the proper resources can be the lifeline to save someone in an abusive relationship.

In an interview with WEAVE’s Chief Program Officer Jaime Gerigk, The Sacramento Bee asked how to identify physical and sexual abuse, understand financial and technological abuse, and how to find critical resources in the region.

WEAVE is a California nonprofit public benefit corporation. Their mission is to promote safe and healthy relationships and support survivors of sexual assault, domestic violence and sex trafficking.

What is Domestic Violence?

Domestic violence or intimate partner violence is a pattern of behavior used by one partner to maintain power and control over the other partner in an intimate relationship.

Domestic violence does not discriminate. It can be present in different types of relationships. It’s not limited to specific genders, races, sexual orientations, cultures or socioeconomic groups.

When thinking about domestic violence, a lot of people associate those words with physical altercations, but that’s not always the case.

There are six types of abuse and all may or may not be present in an abusive relationship.

  1. Physical Abuse

  2. Emotional Abuse

  3. Sexual Abuse

  4. Financial Abuse

  5. Spiritual Abuse

  6. Technological Abuse

Breaking down domestic violence

1. Physical Abuse

The use of physical force against another person in a way that ends up injuring the person, or puts the person at risk of being injured.

Some examples of physical violence are:

2. Emotional Abuse

Physical abuse is not always present in an abusive relationship. An abusive partner can use emotional manipulation to maintain power and control over their partner.

This can be done by:

3. Sexual Abuse

Sexual abuse is often linked to physical abuse; they may occur together, or the sexual abuse may occur after a bout of physical abuse

This can show itself through:

4. Financial Abuse

When one partner has control over the other partner’s access to economic resources, which diminishes the victim’s capacity to support themselves, this can be considered a form of domestic violence.

Some examples of financial abuse are:

5. Spiritual Abuse

Anything that comes in the way of you practicing your faith or feeling good about yourself.

The most common behaviors of this are:

6. Technological Abuse

The use of technologies such as texting and social networking to bully, harass, stalk or intimidate a partner. Often this behavior is a form of verbal or emotional abuse perpetrated online.

Other examples of technological abuse include:

Where to go for help

If you or anyone you know is in an abusive relationship, here’s where you can find help:

You can also talk to their advocates in person at their remote offices:

Wednesday 1-5 p.m. at Yolo County Children’s Alliance (637 Todhunter Ave, West Sacramento)

Wednesday 1-3:30 p.m. at the Family Justice Center (3701 Power Inn Rd. Sacramento)

Friday 8:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. at the Family Justice Center (3701 Power Inn Rd. Sacramento)

