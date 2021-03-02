Too many in the Sacramento region have died from COVID. Help us remember them

Since the beginning of the pandemic, nearly 1,500 Sacramento County residents have died from COVID-19. But while we’ve been following the numbers of new cases and deaths, too often the story behind the statistics is lost.

Each COVID-19 death represents a human life. A brother or a sister, a coworker, a grandparent, a partner. Those who have died had passions and dreams and adventures. They had favorite bands and hated foods and beloved sports teams and cherished traditions. They have family and friends who love and miss them.

The Sacramento Bee would like to shed light on the people and faces of those who lost their lives to the pandemic for a series of stories. If you’ve lost a loved one to COVID-19 and would like to help tell their story, please contact us at equitylab@sacbee.com or fill out the form below.

