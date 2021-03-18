What’s your dream job, and how can California help you get there? Let us know

We all have our dream jobs.

But for many of us, barriers block us from pursuing our dreams: Those jobs may not pay enough to support our families; we may not be able to afford to take a year or two off to train for a new career; those jobs may have poor working conditions or employment security.

As part of The Sacramento Bee’s series on the future of work, we have told stories of how programs across California have helped people move into good jobs.

But we at the Bee’s Equity Lab want to take a step further and illustrate the challenges of finding good careers and what nonprofits, government agencies and local businesses can do to address those obstacles.

What is your dream job, and what has stopped you from getting it? What support — from the government or elsewhere — can help you get there?

We want to hear your stories. Please fill out this form, let us know of any questions you have, and share this survey with others. You can also contact us at equitylab@sacbee.com.

Can’t view this on mobile? Click here to fill out the form.

