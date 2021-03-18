Equity Lab

What’s your dream job, and how can California help you get there? Let us know

We all have our dream jobs.

But for many of us, barriers block us from pursuing our dreams: Those jobs may not pay enough to support our families; we may not be able to afford to take a year or two off to train for a new career; those jobs may have poor working conditions or employment security.

As part of The Sacramento Bee’s series on the future of work, we have told stories of how programs across California have helped people move into good jobs.

But we at the Bee’s Equity Lab want to take a step further and illustrate the challenges of finding good careers and what nonprofits, government agencies and local businesses can do to address those obstacles.

What is your dream job, and what has stopped you from getting it? What support — from the government or elsewhere — can help you get there?

We want to hear your stories. Please fill out this form, let us know of any questions you have, and share this survey with others. You can also contact us at equitylab@sacbee.com.

Can’t view this on mobile? Click here to fill out the form.

Related stories from Sacramento Bee
Profile Image of Jeong Park
Jeong Park
Jeong Park joined The Sacramento Bee’s Capitol Bureau in 2020 as part of the paper’s community-funded Equity Lab. He covers economic inequality, focusing on how the state’s policies affect working people. Before joining the Bee, he worked as a reporter covering cities for the Orange County Register.
  Comments  
Copyright Commenting Policy Corrections Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service