Sacramento Asian Americans: How are you coping with anti-AAPI violence? Let us know

Sacramento, like many cities across the country, has seen a troubling rise in violence against Asian communities. The tension and fear reached a new height this week when three Atlanta-area spas were targeted in a shooting rampage that left eight dead, including six women of Asian descent.

Leaders in Sacramento’s Asian communities have publicly denounced the violence, and the wave of hate-fueled attacks that have surged since the pandemic. Too often, racism against Asian American and Pacific Islanders is rendered invisible, they said, but it is nuanced, complicated, pervasive and devastating.

Many are grappling with the shootings, left afraid and angered. As Sacramento Councilwoman Mai Vang told The Bee this week, “It’s been really heavy for me, just thinking about the lives lost yesterday. Those were someone’s mothers, daughters, aunties, with hopes and dreams, with kids and families.”

