Join us for ‘Views and Voices: What’s next for domestic violence survivors after COVID?’ RSVP now

2020 left thousands of domestic violence survivors in its wake. So where do we go from here?

The Sacramento Bee talks to leading experts about how to support people in intimate partner violence relationships.

Join us July 21 at 10 a.m. for a live, virtual discussion.

The guests:

Joyce Bilyeu, Sacramento County Family Justice Center

Beth Hasset, CEO of WEAVE

Ruanne Dozier, Sacramento County Supervising Deputy District Attorney

The discussion will be moderated by Sacramento Bee reporter Molly Sullivan.

What: Views and Voices: What’s next for domestic violence survivors after COVID?

When: 10 a.m. July 21

Where: This free event will livestream on sacbee.com’s homepage, and on Facebook and YouTube.

Panelists

Beth Hassett is the CEO of WEAVE. Beth has led the charge to promote safe and healthy relationships and support survivors of sexual assault, domestic violence and sex trafficking since 2006.

Joyce Bilyeu is the Director of Client Services for the Sacramento County Family Justice Center.

Ruanne Dozier, a Sacramento County Supervising Deputy District Attorney, has been a prosecutor for 31 years. She has been supervising the domestic violence unit since 2018.

Molly Sullivan covers Folsom, Roseville and Placer County, as well as police accountability, for The Sacramento Bee. She grew up in Northern California and is an alumna of Chico State.