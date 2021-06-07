Sacramento, how are you celebrating Juneteenth? The Equity Lab wants to feature your event

Cynthia Swift, of the Black Panther Party, is a business owner from Reno who traveled to be a part of the first Malcolm X Festival on Saturday, May 22, 2021, in North Sacramento, selling posters of him in her booth. Malcolm X often talked about the importance of Black-owned businesses in the Black community. The inaugural event honored six local Black business owners. lsterling@sacbee.com

On June 19, 1865, almost three years after The Emancipation Proclamation was issued by Abraham Lincoln, Union troops delivered the news to thousands in Galveston, Texas that the end to American slavery had come.

Juneteenth is known and celebrated as Independence Day for African-Americans in the United States.

This year, the date falls in the same week California Gov. Gavin Newsom will lift social distancing restrictions allowing businesses to fully reopen for the first time since the beginning of the COVID 19 pandemic.

