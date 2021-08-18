20-somethings are Sacramento’s least vaccinated adults. Will mandates change their minds?

Shelby Fleming was excited to see SNBRN this upcoming weekend at the Sacramento summer music festival called THIS, but then she saw social media posts from the previous block parties.

Hordes of young people in midtown’s Lavender Heights, shoulder to shoulder and maskless while dancing under strobing neon lights. Vaccinations or a negative test were only “highly encouraged,” per a July 29 Instagram post and the music festival is now moving to César Chávez Plaza to accommodate larger crowds.

(THIS organizers did not respond to requests for comment, but on Monday night, announced on Instagram that upcoming events would require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test within the last 72 hours.)

“I feel like Sacramento in general hasn’t enforced mask mandates during this entire pandemic,” she said.

The popular music festival and it’s burgeoning attendance illustrate a troubling dichotomy in Sacramento — young adults are clamoring to embrace pre-pandemic summer fun, but are among the least protected group of residents against COVID-19.

People age 20-29 have the lowest vaccination rate among adults in the county: Less than 50% have at least one vaccine, according to county data released Monday. The only other age group with a lower vaccination rate in Sacramento County are children 12 to 19, about 47% of whom are inoculated.

It reflects a similar trend nationally: Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show that people 18 to 24 have the lowest rates of vaccination among adults, with just under 46% fully vaccinated.

Some young adults are uninterested, knowing that if they don’t have a pre-existing health condition they may be less likely to feel the worst symptoms of COVID-19. Some remain skeptical of the vaccine, swayed by false information propagated online. A CDC study of adults 18-39 conducted between March and May found a top reason some are hesitant is because of the possible side effects from the vaccine.

Sacramento County is well-aware of the low rates among young adults, and is racing to turn the tide, said Mike Nguy, the county health department’s COVID-19 health equity lead.

“There are a lot of contributing factors, and it looks different for each community with their intersectional identities of race, class and other demographics,” Nguy said during a virtual press conference last week.

To combat the low vaccination rates, the county is currently partnering with community colleges and healthcare schools to identify and educate vaccine influencers who could then disseminate information online and in social circles to fellow students and friends, Nguy said. The county is also working on a social media campaign targeted at 18- to 30-year-olds to dispel COVID-19 misinformation online.

Community advocates have pointed out in the past that requiring vaccinations for activities like out-of-state travel and attendance at major live events may be the most effective incentive tool to get hold-outs inoculated. Some bars and night clubs in Sacramento have already begun to require proof of vaccinations.

Starting this Friday, San Francisco will require people show proof of being fully vaccinated to enter bars, restaurants, gyms and entertainment venues that serve food or drinks.

Mayor Darrell Steinberg said he is also considering a similar vaccine mandate for the city of Sacramento, The Bee reported Monday. Last Thursday, county health officer Dr. Olivia Kasirye said she is not considering requiring vaccinations for indoor activities as of now.

Talk about a vaccine mandate has grown as the highly contagious delta variant has accelerated COVID-19 cases across the region and country.

Though some “breakthrough” cases have been reported — people who get COVID-19 despite being vaccinated — public health experts have emphasized vaccines are still powerful protectors against severe symptoms. Vaccinated people also appear to be infectious for a shorter period, according to the CDC.

Ushered by the delta variant, the number of people with COVID-19 now tops last summer’s surge. Currently, the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 is about even with levels just a couple weeks before the peaks of Christmas and New Years.

Between July 30 and Aug. 5, 294 patients with age data available and who tested positive for COVID-19 were admitted into Sacramento County hospitals.

Nearly a quarter of those patients are younger than 40, with about 16% of those people their 30s, according to census data submitted weekly by hospitals to the federal government. Those patients include both those hospitalized because of COVID-19, and those hospitalized who tested positive while admitted. The week ending Aug. 5 is most recent where data is available.

Vaccines have never been more readily available. People interested in getting a vaccine can book an appointment on the state’s My Turn website, or find a walk-in clinic this week on Sacramento County’s public health website. Pharmacies and grocery stores like Rite-Aid and Safeway also have vaccines available; appointments can usually be booked for the next day.