Submit your nominations: Sacramento’s Top 25 Black Change Makers

Alchemists claimed they could change base metal into gold. They couldn’t, but the transformational spirit lives on, with what we are calling Black alchemists, Black Sacramentans who make our lives better.

Our list of Sacramento’s Top 25 Black alchemists will consist of change makers in the area who have transformed communities through leadership, altruism and style.

Our Mission: Elevate a class of 25 social justice, business and cultural leaders characterized by their commitment to making Sacramento a fairer, more just city and their connection to their culture as Black Americans.

The Sacramento Bee’s Equity Lab is accepting community nominations through midnight Oct. 22.

All finalists will be evaluated by a panel from the Sacramento Bee’s Equity Lab and Nehemiah Emerging Leaders Program. We’ll announce in the fall a class of 25 Black Change Makers who match the following:

Identify: As Black/African American or part of the African Diaspora/its descendants.

Community Transformation: Innovative problem-solvers finding solutions to critical issues in our communities through any of the following:

Political/ Community Organization

Education

Arts/Entertainment

Writing

Entrepreneurship

Law

Medicine/Health care

Science

Nonprofit Leadership

Activism

Smooth Operators : Dynamic leaders who embody the spirit, tenacity and pride of their heritage. People who infuse history and culture in their work and demonstrate care and concern for improving the lives and well-being of others.

Emerging Leadership: Upcoming leaders and talented high achievers with the potential to grow in their leadership roles.

Submit your nomination in the form below.

Selection Committee

Top 25 Sacramento Black Change Makers is made possible in partnership with:

-

Courtesy Paul Willis

Paul Willis

Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Consultant; Nehemiah Emerging Leaders Senior Fellow and Coro Trainer; Executive Board Member | Sol Collective; Board Member | Rebel Ventures Network

Paul Willis is a Sacramento-based diversity, equity and inclusion consultant whose client list includes business, nonprofit and government agencies such as Public Advocates — a nonprofit law firm, MetroEdge — the Metro Chamber of Commerce’s young professional group, the City of Sacramento’s Youth, Parks and Community Enrichment department, EdSource and The Sacramento Bee.

Courtesy Maya Wallace

Maya Wallace

Founding Board Member, Black Artist Foundry; City of Sacramento Planning and Design Commission Member

Maya Wallace is a longtime Sacramento resident committed to building an equitable and prosperous community for all. By day, she works to leverage data and strategy to better serve transit users across the state of California. In her civic engagements, Maya strives to transform community and government organizations so their decision makers, grantmaking, and programming appropriately reflect and serve Sacramento’s diverse communities.

Eleakis & Elder Photography

Scott Syphax

President | Syphax Strategic Solutions; Chairman | Nehemiah Community Foundation; Founder | Nehemiah Emerging Leaders Program

Scott Syphax is president of Syphax Strategic Solutions, a Sacramento-based management consulting company focusing on the healthcare, real estate and financial services industries. He also serves as Chairman of the Nehemiah Community Foundation. Previously, Syphax served as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Nehemiah Companies, a national social enterprise focused on increasing homeownership and real estate development in underserved communities across the U.S.

Courtesy photo

Keiona Williamson

Editor | Sacramento Bee Equity Lab

Keiona Williamson is the editor of The Sacramento Bee’s new Equity Lab, a community-funded journalism team focused on issues of equity. Williamson is a Sacramento native and alum of Howard University. Prior to The Sacramento Bee, Williamson was with The New York Times as an assistant helping with research and strategy for the Times Sunday Magazine and the organization’s 1619 Project.

Photographed at Capitol Park on Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, in downtown Sacramento. Xavier Mascareñas xmascarenas@sacbee.com

Marcus D. Smith

Black Communities Reporter | Sacramento Bee Equity Lab

Marcus D. Smith covers Black communities for The Sacramento Bee. Marcus is an alumnus of Texas Southern University in Houston. Marcus was raised in Sacramento and is excited to be back home following his passion in journalism.

Jose Bopido-Memba, director of sustainable communities, SMUD. Courtesy Jose Bopido-Memba

Jose Bopido-Memba

Director of Sustainable Communities | SMUD

Jose Bodipo-Memba is the director of sustainable communities for the Sacramento Municipal Utility District (SMUD). Bodipo-Memba has over 19 years of environmental, sustainability and urban planning experience throughout California. Among his awards: 2010 recipient of the Sacramento Business Journal 40 under 40 award, the 2012 Drexel University Oxholm Community Leadership Award and the 2021 UC Davis Chancellor’s Award for Diversity and Community.