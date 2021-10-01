‘Mental Health in a Pandemic: Revisiting the conversation one year later’ | Join the Live Q&A

Support the conversations such as this by supporting the community-funded Equity Lab. Donate here.

The Sacramento Bee is revisiting its conversation about mental health during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here’s what we talked about a year ago

In last year’s discussion, Lauren Gustus spoke to a panel of experts about how Californians were navigating the pandemic from a mental health standpoint, in a forum hosted by the Pan-Ethnic California Health Network. Watch last year’s full discussion here:

Join us on Oct. 19 as we revisit this conversation

Equity Lab engagement reporter Orizo Hajigurban will moderate a discussion with mental health experts on how Californians are navigating the pandemic from a mental health standpoint, the challenges we face now, and how we can do better this far into the pandemic.

Join us at 1:30 p.m. Oct. 19 for a live Q&A on this important topic.

The panel:

Kiran Savage-Sangwan, executive director of the California Pan-Ethnic Health Network

Dr. Sandra R. Hernández, president and CEO of the California Health Care Foundation

Vinder Lallian, the counseling director at My Sister’s House

We’ll be taking questions from our audience both in advance and live during the Q&A.

RSVP to the event and submit a question for the panelists.

What: Mental Health in a Pandemic: Revisiting the conversation one year later

When: 1:30 p.m. Oct. 19

Where: This free event will livestream on The Sacramento Bee’s homepage, and on The Bee’s Facebook and YouTube.

Panelists

Kiran Savage-Sangwan is the executive director of the California Pan-Ethnic Health Network (CPEHN), a statewide multicultural health advocacy organization, focused on eliminating persistent health inequities and addressing structural racism in health care. Prior to becoming executive director in 2019, Kiran served as CPEHN deputy director and health integration policy director.

Sandra R. Hernández is president and CEO of the California Health Care Foundation. Prior to joining CHCF, Sandra was CEO of The San Francisco Foundation, which she led for 16 years. She previously served as director of public health for the City and County of San Francisco.

Vinder Lallian is the counseling director at My Sister’s House, the Central Valley’s only shelter for abused Asian/Pacific Islander women. Vinder is a licensed marriage and family therapist. She has been practicing for over 12 years.

Orizo Hajigurban is an engagement reporter for The Sacramento Bee and The Bee’s Equity Lab. She was introduced to McClatchy through the Instagram Local News Fellowship in 2020, where she managed the Charlotte Observer’s Instagram. She studied broadcast journalism and psychology at Virginia Commonwealth University and has a background in TV reporting and in the medical field.