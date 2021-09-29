Children have some of the lowest vaccination rates in Sacramento. These groups are lower than others

Children who are American Indian and Alaska Native, Black or white are among the least vaccinated in Sacramento County, according to new data from the public health department.

Children between ages 12 and 19 in general have the lowest vaccination rate of any age group in Sacramento County, but only about one in three American Indian and Alaska Native and Black children are at least partially vaccinated against COVID-19 as of Sept. 16.

Less than 37% of white children, and about 42% of Hispanic and Latino children, have received at least one dose. Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander children and Asian children have the highest rates of at least partial vaccination, about 58% and 77%, respectively.

The vaccination rates somewhat mirror overall vaccination rates in Sacramento County — Hispanic and Black residents are among the least vaccinated, with about 41% having received a dose, followed by American Indian and Alaska Native and white residents at about 44% and 49% respectively.

Still, it’s a trend that continues to worry public health officials particularly as thousands of children and teens have returned to in-person classes, and vaccination rates continue to lag in some parts of Sacramento.

The Equity Lab Follow stories that illuminate and disrupt the systems that prevent equal access to Sacramento institutions. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Meanwhile, COVID-19 vaccines could be available for even younger kids ages five to 11 as early as October (Pfizer released preliminary results last week from its trial showing the vaccine for kids were safe, well tolerated and showed “robust neutralizing antibody responses.”)

Since the early months of the pandemic, researchers have consistently found that COVID-19 has disproportionately affected the health of people of color, both in terms of infection, hospitalization rates, and deaths.

In comparison to adults, children have in general see low levels of hospitalizations and deaths related to COVID-19. But severe illness can occur, with research showing that COVID-19 has disproportionately impacted the health of children of color in.

For example, Black, Hispanic, and Asian children are significantly more likely to be infected. Hispanic and Black children see higher rates of COVID-19-related hospitalization, according to a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention study published last year. And a CDC report in September found that hospitalization rates were 10 times higher among unvaccinated than among fully vaccinated adolescents.

In some cities in the United States, racial disparities in vaccination rates among children are stark: In Richmond, Virginia, for example, white 12- to 17-year-olds have up to three times the vaccination rates of Black children, reported the Richmond Times-Dispatch.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

The CDC recommends everyone 12 years and older get vaccinated, both to prevention infection and reduce the spread of the virus. Health experts have consistently stated that the vaccines are safe and effective. (Children 12 and older can receive the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, anyone 18 and older can receive either Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson and Johnson vaccines.)

Sacramento City Unified schools have been hosting weekly vaccination clinics at comprehensive high schools for anyone 12 and older, in partnership with Dignity Health. In its effort to make getting vaccinated easy for students, parents and staff, the district so far has provided nearly 23,000 vaccines to the community.

Still, district officials say they’re continuing to see vaccination hesitancy.

“You are not going to scare someone into this,” said Victoria Flores, the district’s director of student support and health services. “It’s love, patience and compassion. We keep those lines of communication open.”

Flores said oftentimes, trusted health professionals have been on site to help explain the science behind the vaccines and debunk myths. Therapy dogs, music and even a therapy miniature horse were brought in to help comfort the younger 12 and 13 years old students getting vaccinated.

“Early on, we heard a lot about magnetization,” she said. “I would pull in a nurse and say, ‘Okay let me get you someone to talk to.”

Last week, the Sacramento City Teachers Association proposed requiring vaccines for staff and eligible students, and the school board announced earlier this month it would consider a similar requirement in the coming weeks. Such a requirement could drastically improve vaccination rates among children.

Federal data on vaccinations among children by race and ethnicity is currently unavailable, but a report from the Kaiser Family Foundation found that that there are signs of racial disparities among children.

Of the six states and Washington D.C. reporting that data, white children had higher vaccination rates than Black children (though in some areas, Asian and Hispanic children had higher vaccination rates than white children).

KFF also reports that Black and Hispanic parents are more likely than white parents to report potential access barriers to vaccination, like taking time off work or believing the shots will cost money. Across ethnic groups, the top concern among parents with unvaccinated children is the potential for long-term or serious side effects. (Most kids and teens will have only mild or moderate symptoms, which are normal signs that their body is building protection.)

To sign up for a vaccine, visit myturn.ca.gov to sign up for an appointment, or visit the Sacramento City Unified School District website for upcoming clinic dates and times.