‘Sacramento’s Black Wall Street.’ A marketplace of Black-owned businesses thrives off Florin

Imagine a space where Black creators, business owners and entrepreneurs can join forces under one roof. A network of driven individuals bonded together and committed to espousing Black excellence. That hub is in south Sacramento.

Florin Square has traditionally been known to the community as a place of refuge. Located at 2251 Florin Rd., it is occupied by businesses, nonprofit organizations and community programs focused on improving the lives of the local residents. Others may know it for being the home of the SoJourner Truth Museum.

Today, it sits as the epicenter of commerce and trade for Sacramento’s Black community. “I bought the building back in 2003. My goal for acquiring the building and keeping it going is to emulate a Black Wall Street environment. Our mainstays are education, wellness, economic development and our culture,” said Tom Donaldson, owner of the Florin Square building.

Through its partnerships, Florin Square has become a hub of Black business, including the African Market Place, founded by James E. West.

“When you walk into Florin Square it does mirror the community. Besides the owner (of Florin Square) being of African-American descent, (our vendors) are 100% minority owned, 85% Black owned and 60% women owned. We take great pride in those numbers,” said Aaron Boyce, Florin Square Marketing Director.

Florin Square’s Thriving Bi Weekly African Market

It was the mission of James E. West, Sr. known as “Brother Ra” to the community, to bring Black culture and business to the neighborhood and to showcase all the talented and dedicated residents.

In 2015, being given a chance by Donaldson, Brother Ra founded the once monthly African Marketplace: an exposé of Black-owned products, provided by Black-owned businesses and vendors. Through consistency and by popular demand, the event was extended to every first and third Saturday of the month.

“We should have a place where we all can come together. I asked the owner if we could set up shop in his hallways and he said, ‘Alright let’s try it and see what happens,’” said Brother Ra.

Together they agreed that Ra would bring together individuals who have an entrepreneurial spirit but needed a foundation to promote their business’ identity and build its recognition.

This expo is composed of over 30 different vendors in each pop-up.

Vendors showcase their products, which range from books, jewelry, food, catering services, a farmer’s market, apparel, hair and oral care, and much more.

Black entrepreneurship drives impact

The African Market Place has allowed vendors networking opportunities. Some have worked with Donaldson to permanently occupy vacant spaces in Florin Square.

Boyce and Donaldson work with individuals who maintain a drive for success. They help organize the steps necessary to own a business. They provide hope and it’s realized by individuals who come in looking for a start. Once the aspiring or current owner has laid the groundwork and is ready for developing a business, they sit down with current and aspiring business owners to lay out a blueprint for their potential success.

“It provides availability of resources to the local community. It’s not just folks selling retail items.There are lawyer offices in there, food programs, rehabilitation programs in there. It’s definitely a community based center,” said Kelson Patterson, owner of Tru Endeavor Computer Services (TECS), located in Florin Square.

The Black community is the number one consumer in America, spending a $1.2 trillion per year, according to a Nielsen survey. However, the Black race only makes up 14% of the American population. When people support Black owned businesses, it’s an investment in local communities and economies.

Residents have noted the impacts Florin Square has on its community: molding the next generation. Advocates and parents say it’s pivotal for Black youth to see positive and representative images of ownership and responsibility and have space to be proud of their culture and heritage.

With the accessibility of Florin Square, young people have the opportunity to explore different passions, career options, and ultimately expand their world creating a community of support.

“The inspiration for me, a lot of vendors have young people working with them. They have young men, young Black boys, teenagers…that is the most inspiring thing for me because it’s not really about my generation. It’s about the generations after us so they can continue and expand even more on Black businesses, Black awareness, Black success stories and changing the narrative of how it is that people look at us and our children, particularly young, Black, African-American males,” said Nicole Lewis, long-time customer at the African Market Place, now vendor and owner of Ignite Well Within.