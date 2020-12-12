Four Black-owned businesses in Sacramento selected for Comcast diversity program

Over the next three years Comcast and NBC Universal have committed $100 million to fighting injustice and inequality against any race, ethnicity, gender identity, sexual orientation, or ability.

As a part of their diversity, equity, and inclusion initiative, Comcast launched a multi-year, multi-faceted national initiative called Comcast RISE in October of this year. It stands for Representation, Investment, Strength, and Empowerment and is geared to assist and support small businesses.

“It is an initiative to support and uplift independent, small businesses that are owned by Black, Indigenous, and people of color. RISE is part of a larger effort that was announced last summer. It was a commitment Comcast made,” said External Communication Manager for Comcast California, Adriana Arvizo.

The numbers of RISE awardees will vary from quarter to quarter, however, winners of the current round will be announced late-February 2021. Comcast’s goal is to increase the number of businesses selected nationwide from 700 to 1250.

Business owners are encouraged to apply for the Comcast RISE program at www.comcastrise.com/apply/.

Selected winners will receive free marketing consultations, media placements, commercial creative, production services, or a technology makeover from EffecTV and Comcast Business.

“We know that independent, small businesses are the backbone of our community. Today more than ever those businesses are owned by Black, Indigenous, people of color and are hurting disproportionately, ” said Arvizo. “While Comcast alone cannot remedy the complex issues of systematic racism, we can still play a role in driving change.”

Four Sacramento Black-owned businesses selected

700 businesses were selected nationally, and of that figure, 36 businesses throughout California. Four businesses in Sacramento were selected as winners: Cha Cha’s Dog Daycare, Sisters of Nia, Classy Hippy Tea Co., and Gifted Hands Cleaning Services.

The Sacramento Bee spoke with two of the local business owners to discuss the RISE initiative’s effect on their business.

Desalene Jones, owner of Cha Cha’s Dog Daycare, has been in business for 23 years. Located in East Sacramento, she followed her passion for dogs by ensuring her community’s furbabies were in good hands.

However, amid the pandemic and protests, Jones admits that this year has been the toughest year for her business with revenue numbers taking a dip by more than 50%.

“It was rough. I had to lay people off. I brought everyone back and everything was going well, but it’s not a snap of the fingers... It takes time for employees to feel secure again,” said Jones. “This new rollback [to purple tier] it’s hard. It’s hard on them, it’s hard on everyone.”

Once she heard about Comcast RISE through an email she received from the Sacramento Black Chamber of Commerce, she applied immediately. When she was notified that she won the Comcast RISE award offered, she knew exactly what this could do for her business.

Jones is looking forward to a commercial that showcases all of the additional services Cha Cha’s Dog Daycare offers and their benefits.

“I’ve had to make a lot of changes to my business. I think that the commercial will hopefully highlight those changes and help people know that I’m here and I have services available and people to do those services, as well,” said Jones.

Cha Cha’s Dog Daycare can be found online, on Facebook, and on Instagram under “@facesofchachas”.

Another recipient of the Comcast RISE award was Synthia Smith and her nonprofit organization, Sisters of Nia, Inc.

Sisters of Nia is a three-year mentorship for middle school girls from grades 6-8, ages 11-14 as meant to prepare girls for high school. Smith started the program in 2009.

Nia in Swahili means ‘purpose’.

Smith’s purpose is to inspire, empower, and encourage our girls to live their lives with a purpose.

“The girls will start the program in sixth grade and the goal is that they stay with us all three years through eighth grade. They’ll have the same facilitator all three years so it develops into a sisterhood and family setting. Kind of like a mini sorority,” said Smith.

When she was made aware of the opportunity with Comcast through an email from the Sacramento Black Chamber of Commerce, she applied. Once Smith learned she was selected for a Comcast RISE award, she was excited for the benefits that would come from the award and applying the services to areas of necessity at Sisters of Nia.

“In the announcement, it said that we were going to be receiving computer equipment, internet, voice, and cybersecurity services for 12-months,” said Smith of the Comcast RISE award. “We’re in the process of solidifying a [mentoring] site for the 2021-22 year, starting next fall. Having computer equipment would be huge because we don’t have any right now.”

She added that another benefit of being selected, is the recognition of Sisters of Nia beyond the Sacramento region. One of her major goals for the organization is to offer major partnerships so they can grow and offer the program in different areas.

Currently, she is working on getting her curriculum published so others can emulate her success and offer the program nationwide.

Sisters of Nia is online at www.sistersofnia.org, or on Facebook.

“I would definitely tell [business owners] to apply. It appears to be an ongoing opportunity, which is not very common. It appears to be an open application that organizations can apply to. So definitely apply,” said Smith.