Sacramento artist, MarMar Oso, goes gold with hit single ‘Ruthless’

The music scene in Sacramento has introduced us to different talented artists like Mozzy, Saweetie, DRS, and Grammy award-winning R&B group, Club Noveau.

Joining those ranks is Sacramento native, Marvin Webb Jr., better known by his stage name “MarMar Oso”. A scintillating R&B sensation who has already amassed over 80 million streams and counting for his song ‘Ruthless (Nice Guys Always Finish Last)’.

“I still feel like this is just the beginning, I’m just getting my feet wet,” said the 21-year-old singer.

MarMar first started singing in his church choir. By age 11, he knew music was the route he wanted to take. He cites Michael Jackson, New Edition, Chris Brown, and Omarion as a few of his musical inspirations. He attended Hiram Johnson High School but graduated from American Legion in 2017.

MarMar is known to be relatable and true to self. This allows him to emotionally connect with his audience and fans through his music by way of comedy, relationships, and heartbreak.

The Equity Lab Follow stories that illuminate and disrupt the systems that prevent equal access to Sacramento institutions. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

He released his debut EP ‘Mixed Emotions’ in 2018. In just two years, his authenticity has helped him assemble 2.5 million monthly listeners on his Spotify account and 90 thousand followers on Instagram.

He has landed features from the likes Eric Bellinger, Sage the Gemini, Teejay3k, Quando Rondo, G-Eazy, Luh Kel, and Derek King.

MarMar used his platform and latest album, Marvin’s room, to address social issues. On the first track, ‘Beautiful’, about uplifting and promoting self-love in women, he encourages his listeners to accept themselves and to not determine worth through social media standards.

“I just want to let them know that you don’t need likes to be beautiful. You don’t need to have a model body to be beautiful. You’re beautiful in your own way. Just be you to the fullest,” said MarMar.

The ‘Beautiful’ singer also addressed the racial tension in America in his song ‘Black Lives’ with a powerful message that emphatically states ‘my life matters to me’. His purpose was to use his platform to spread awareness on the social and political issues effecting Black people around the country.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

MarMar expressed his love for Sacramento and the desire to see the city flourish. He briefly touched on the divisiveness among youth in the city and earnestly called for everyone to come together.

“Sacramento has so much talent. There is so many talented kids, talented youth, but a lot of politics mess that up. People are from different sides and people have their ways. I feel like that’s kind of what is holding us back,” said MarMar. “If we just all come together and put the violence down and all that, I feel like we’d be the next big city.”

He anticipates his next project, the fourth studio album, to be his best work. His single ‘Ruthless’ has already surpassed the Gold certification award.

“I’m only going to progress, I’m going to keep going up. It’s no slowing down, none of that, only up,” said MarMar regarding his future in the music industry.