A Look Back: Remembering Raymond J. Charles, Sacramento’s first Black fire chief

Ray Charles served as Sacramento’s fire chief from 1986 to 1988. Sacramento Fire Department

Sacramento’s first African-American Fire Chief, Raymond J. Charles, will always be remembered as a trailblazer for the legacy he left on the department.

He was described by loved ones and colleagues as a dedicated, hard working, modest man. The former chief suffered a stroke and passed away on December 15th, 2020. He was 92-years-old.

The Sacramento Fire Department announced his quietus in a Dec. 17 tweet,

“It is with deep sadness that Sacramento Fire announces the passing of former SFD Fire Chief Ray Charles. He was the first African American Chief in our department. In his 29 year career, he served as a role model & mentor for many. #RIP Chief Ray Charles”

In February 2018, the Sacramento Fire Department honored Chief Charles for his groundbreaking achievements by renaming and dedicating the Hall of Honor on the ground floor at Sacramento’s Public Safety Headquarters in Chief Charles’ honor.

Charles was the very definition of what it means to be a professional. He was never one to brag on his accomplishments. He went by way of doing his job to the best of his ability and accepted the results.

Prior to working for Sacramento Fire Department, Charles worked for the U.S Post Office for 11 years. He started his career in the firefighting service in 1961, after friends had urged him to apply. So he did, and passed.

Charles was just one out of six Black firefighters in the entire department at the time but he didn’t allow that to affect him. From the very first day he stepped in, Charles demonstrated leadership, integrity, and strong work ethic within the department.

Throughout the years he would earn the respect and support from colleagues and associates and climbed the ranks from the department’s fire inspector in 1967, to fire marshall in 1975, and deputy fire chief in 1982.

This led to becoming the city of Sacramento’s first Black fire chief in 1986. Charles never made a spectacle of the barriers he broke, he simply implied that hard work doesn’t go unnoticed.

“I am an example of a person who does his job to the best of his ability

and accepts the results,” said Charles, in a 2003 interview with the Sacramento OBSERVER. “I knew that if I applied myself, I could elevate.”

Some of Charles’ notable career achievements were his influence in helping Sacramento residents during the flood in 1986, he was a key component in fire prevention and preparing for disasters and emergency planning. He also started a fourth battalion for the department.

Charles retired from the department in 1989.

Not only did he ‘elevate’ himself, but he would play an integral role in elevating SFD as he diversified the department by hiring more people of color and women during his tenure as fire chief. He served as a mentor to many individuals in the department and paved the way for those who came after him.

Julius “Joe” Cherry became the second Black fire chief of Sacramento in May 2004 and Ray Jones became the third on February 6, 2008. Cherry spoke to the Sacramento Bee regarding the loss of his mentor and friend. He credits Charles for the principles and guidance in which he provided.

“He was more than a mentor, he was like a father-figure to me,” said Cherry. “He was a tremendous role model to all of us [in the department]. I use ‘professional’ in the truest sense of the word. Somebody I could talk to about the job, I’ve also spent a lot of time talking to him about things off the job.”

Charles was born in New Orleans, Louisiana on June 23, 1928 to parents Phillip and Irene Charles. In 1942, they packed up and moved to Sacramento, finding a home in Oak Park. Ray Charles graduated from C.K. McClatchy High School and went on to obtain his A.A. degree in fire science from American River College.

He was a family man. He loved his siblings, his children and grandchildren. He was profoundly in love with his wife of more than 60 years, Ida Mae Reid, until her passing in 2009. They traveled many places together over the years, as they were very fond of exploring the globe.

“He enjoyed the time he was here. He was one of the most honest people I knew,” said Kathy Charles, daughter of Ray Charles. “As a father, you couldn’t get any better than him. He was also someone who cared about others. He got a lot of respect from people around him.”

Ray Charles was your typical Sacramentan when it came to sports. He loved to watch the Kings and root for the San Francisco 49ers. He was as competitive as they come.

He participated in several bowling leagues in his life. However, Charles took his golf most seriously. Once in his 70s, he once won a local tournament’s senior’s division in William Land Park.

“He retired. He started playing golf and continued to live quite a life,” said Greg Charles, of his late-father’s favorite past time. “He enjoyed it, him and his buddies they loved to play. They traveled all around.”

Raymond J. Charles is survived by his brother, three children, two grandchildren, a great-grandchild, and many nieces and nephews. The Charles family have arranged a private burial for January 8, 2020. A public memorial will be virtually held at a later date for others to pay their respects and homage to the pioneer himself.

“He felt very fortunate,” said Larry Lee, a nephew of Charles. “His passing, while it is always sad to lose somebody, there’s a lot of joy and comfort in knowing that he felt that he lived all the life that a person could live,” said the Sacramento Observer editor.