Black History Month 2021: Events in the Sacramento area

A truck carries a platform filled with people celebrating Martin Luther King Jr. Day as part of a #ReclaimMLK Day car caravan on Monday, Jan. 18, 2021 in Sacramento. pkitagaki@sacbee.com

Feb. 1 marks the start of Black History Month: A designated time of the year in which the nation can reflect on and commemorate the legacy of Black contributions to American history.

The Sacramento Bee’s Equity Lab, along with submissions from you — our readers — have organized an ongoing calendar of local events happening in honor of Black History Month. Our team will share event details, along with links for registration and additional information.

We invite organizations and individuals who are planning Black History Month celebrations, panels, live events and more to submit events all month long.

To submit your event, fill out this form or email our team at equitylab@sacbee.com. You can also submit entries to our Black communities reporter Marcus D. Smith at msmith@sacbee.com.

We will update this Black History Month Sacramento events calendar on a regular basis until the end of February.

Feb. 1 - Feb. 7

Feb. 1

Scavenger Hunt

All month (Feb. 1 until Feb. 28)

The Sisters of Nia Inc. have put together a Black History Month Scavenger Hunt. The goal is to complete this scavenger hunt as a family activity in honor of Black History Month as a way to learn more about the contributions of African Americans to the Sacramento area.

The scavenger hunt can be viewed at this Google Doc.

Email all photos and answers to sistersofniainc@gmail.com no later than Fbe. 28 at midnight to be entered in the prize drawing.

Black History Movie Mondays w/ Monet

The chat room will open at 6:30 p.m., and the movie will begin at 7 p.m.

Black History Movie Mondays will be every Monday during Black History Month. Hosted by Mone’t Ha-Sidi, invite family and friends to watch movies. To sign up, send Mone’t a direct message (DM) on her Instagram (@nizzneyland). Today’s movie of choice is Ryan Coogler’s “Black Panther.”

National Freedom Day

11:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.

Civil War Memorial Grove - California State Capitol Park, 1300 L St.

Monday, Feb. 1, is National Freedom Day and begins 2021 California Black History Month - Celebrating the Black Family. National Freedom Day is a U.S. observance honoring the signing by Abraham Lincoln of a joint House and Senate resolution that later became the 13th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. The link to register is available here.

Hey, Sis

Hey, Sis will be going live on Feb. 1, 2021.

Hey, Sis a Sacramento-based company and subscription box service featuring products from black-owned businesses. You can follow them on their Instagram or visit their website for more information on how to get items from Black-owned businesses shipped directly to you.

Feb. 2

Black History Terror Tuesdays w/ Monet

The chat room will open at 6:30 p.m., and the movie will begin at 7 p.m.

Black History Terror Tuesdays will be every Tuesday during Black History Month. Hosted by Mone’t Ha-Sidi, invite family and friends to watch some of the most classic thrillers. To sign up, send Mone’t a direct message (DM) on her Instagram (@nizzneyland). Today’s thriller of choice is Jordan Peele’s “Us.”

Feb. 5

COVID-19 Vaccines: Fact v. Fiction

6-8 p.m.

Africa House Sacramento is hosting a forum regarding information on COVID-19 vaccinations and to present facts to directly target misleading information circulating in Black communities. For more information and details, send an email to africahousesacramento@gmail.com.

• • •

Feb. 8 - Feb. 14

Feb. 8

Black History Movie Mondays w/ Monet

The chat room will open at 6:30 p.m., and the movie begins at 7 p.m.

Black History Movie Mondays will be every Monday during Black History Month. Hosted by Mone’t Ha-Sidi, invite family and friends to watch movies. To sign up, send Mone’t a direct message (DM) on her Instagram (@nizzneyland). Today’s movie of choice is “The Color Purple,” based on the novel by Alice Walker.

Feb. 9

Black History Terror Tuesdays w/ Monet

The chat room will open at 6:30 and the movie will begin at 7 p.m.

Black History Terror Tuesdays will be every Tuesday during Black History Month. Hosted by Mone’t Ha-Sidi, invite family and friends to watch some of the most classic thrillers. To sign up, send Mone’t a direct message (DM) on her Instagram (@nizzneyland). Today’s thriller of choice is the 1992 horror film, “Candyman.”

Feb. 12

Savvy House Coffee Bar Presents: Poetry Night

4 - 6 p.m.

Savvy House Coffee Bar presents Poetry Night at its location in Elk Grove. Masks are required to attend; social distancing will be practiced. For more information, follow Savvy House on Instagram.

Community Bonfire! Bring Something to Burn!

7 p.m.

Black Lives Matter is planning a community bonfire to “burn away negative energy.” Attendees are asked to meet at Cesar Chavez Park, 910 I St., at 7 p.m., dress warmly, and be respectful of the unhoused community in this space.

• • •

Feb. 15 - Feb. 21

Feb. 15

Black History Movie Mondays w/ Monet

The chat room will open at 6:30 p.m., and the movie will begin at 7 p.m.

Black History Movie Mondays will be every Monday during Black History Month. Hosted by Mone’t Ha-Sidi, invite family and friends to watch movies. To sign up, send Mone’t a direct message (DM) on her Instagram (@nizzneyland). Today’s movie of choice is Spike Lee’s biographical film “Malcolm X.”

Feb. 16

Black History Terror Tuesdays w/ Monet

The chat room will open at 6:30 p.m., and the movie will begin at 7 p.m.

Black History Terror Tuesdays will be every Tuesday during Black History Month. Hosted by Mone’t Ha-Sidi, invite family and friends to watch some of the most classic thrillers. To sign up, send Mone’t a direct message (DM) on her Instagram (@nizzneyland). Today’s thriller of choice is “Blade,” starring Wesley Snipes.

Black Parent Involvement Day

Times may vary upon parents’ availability.

The Black Parallel School Board is asking parents and guardians to visit their student’s online classroom on Feb. 16, if they do not already do so. Research shows success in school is greater when parents are involved. Do a classroom observation and introduce yourself to the teacher and principal through a personal phone call, email or Zoom meetup. Parent participants will meet Feb. 11 to prepare for the conversations (invite for the Feb. 11 discussion will come when you register for Feb. 16.)

Register here.

Parents & Guardians of African American Students in Trust Forum

6 - 7 p.m.

Roberts Family Development Center is inviting the parents and guardians of African-American students to a forum via Zoom. The focus will be on ways to address the education your child is receiving, such as your overall satisfactio with teachers, schools, districts, and even services. RFDC is asking you to link up, make time, and take action. Sign ups are available by contacting 916-646-6631.

Feb. 18

California Conversations: Black History Month

5 - 6 p.m.

The California Museum will invite others to sit and learn the history of Black leaders throughout America’s history. The event is free for museum members and the first 100 to register. Otherwise, the event costs $5 per connected device. Attendees will hear from Michelle Duster on the legacy of her great-grandmother Ida B. Wells for Black History Month.

Visit the California Museum’s website for more information.

Feb. 19

22nd Annual Black College Expo: Now Virtual, Day 1

3 - 7 p.m.

The Black College Expo is a virtual event introducing students to HBCU admission officers. Students will also have access to over $10 million in scholarships, and free or reduced college application fees. In addition, most colleges’ SAT/ACT score requirements will be waived and students could receive college acceptance on the spot.

Visit the Black College Expo website for more details.





Feb. 20

22nd Annual Black College Expo: Now Virtual, Day 2

Day 2 is from noon to 3 p.m.

The Black College Expo is a virtual event introducing students to HBCU admission officers. This is Day 2 of the event (Day 1 is on Feb. 19). Visit the Black College Expo website for more details.

Alzheimer’s Association Presents: Black Women and Dementia

Noon - 1 p.m.

African Americans are twice as likely to develop Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia, but only half as likely to get a proper diagnosis, treatment or utilize support resources. African American Outreach at the Alzheimer’s Association of Northern California is hosting a program to start conversations in the Black community.

Register here for Black Women and Dementia, a free panel discussion.

Feb. 21

Sankofa Market: Greentech Farm

10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Nonprofit organization Sankofa Market, which partners with Black vendors in the Sacramento area, will be at 4309 38th St. with Greentech Farm. Show support, while getting fresh produce.

• • •

Feb. 22 - Feb. 28

Feb. 22

Black History Movie Mondays w/ Monet

The chat room will open at 6:30, and the movie will begin at 7 p.m.

Black History Movie Mondays will be every Monday during Black History Month. Hosted by Mone’t Ha-Sidi, invite family and friends to watch movies. To sign up, send Mone’t a direct message (DM) on her Instagram (@nizzneyland).Today’s movie of choice is another Jordan Peele film, “Get Out.”

Feb. 23

2021 A Time For Hope and Reflection

3:30 p.m.

Robla School District is partnering with Roberts Family Development Center and Simmons Community Center to host an a Drive-by Dinner Pick-Up.

The pick-up location is on Bell Avenue at Glenwood Elementary School. There will also be a musical performance by Daughters of Christ from 4:45 to 5:15 pm. Dr. Starsky Wilson will lead close the evening with a discussion at 5:30 pm.

Contact 916-649-5248 for more information.

Black History Terror Tuesdays w/ Monet

The chat room will open at 6:30, and the movie will begin at 7 p.m.

Black History Terror Tuesdays will be every Tuesday during Black History Month. Hosted by Mone’t Ha-Sidi, invite family and friends to watch some of the most classic thrillers. To sign up, send Mone’t a direct message (DM) on her Instagram (@nizzneyland). This evening’s showing will also be “Get Out.”

Feb. 27

Alzheimer’s Association Presents: Black Men and Dementia

Noon - 1 p.m.

African Americans are twice as likely to develop Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia, but only half as likely to get a proper diagnosis, treatment or utilize support resources. African American Outreach at the Alzheimer’s Association of Northern California will host a program to start conversations in the Black community.

Register here for Black Men and Dementia, a free panel discussion.

Feb. 28

Deep Roots

Noon - 3 p.m.

Join Deep Roots as they explore the Black Hair experience and dig deeper into what lies beneath the surface. Registration is at https://bit.ly/smmsacdeeproots.

7th Annual Harriet Tubman Youth Leadership Awards

5 p.m

Honoring youths who are succeeding and leading, in celebration of Black History Month. The 7th annual Harriet Tubman Youth Leadership Awards will be presented to those who are doing excellent work and will broadcast live on Earth Mama Network via Facebook and YouTube.