Sacramento-based, Black Artists Fund, is changing the lives of local creatives

Black artists in the Sacramento region are being celebrated and praised for their work, thanks to the Black Artists Fund and their seasonal awards.

The Black Artists Fund is an advisory board of eight Black women looking to invest in art creatives around the Sacramento region. The purpose is to raise funding for Black artists so they can afford to expand their creative minds and prolong their art careers.

So far, the Black Artists Fund has raised over $42,000 thanks to gracious donations on their GoFundMe page, which will go towards their Summer 2021 grantees. This is the highest amount they’ve raised since starting last year.

The five founding members, who currently sit on the advisory board are Faith J. McKinnie, Maya Wallace, Jessa Ciel, Niva Flor, and Cloudy, an 18-year-old poet from Sacramento.

The three newest members are Kiara Reed, Jackie Cole, and attorney, Delilah Clay.

Last year, the fund raised and awarded $41,000 to 67 applicants throughout the nation, from Sacramento to as far as Ohio. 137 applications were submitted in total.

Their goal is to raise $50,000 this year.

The foundation encourages artists of all ages to be on the lookout for their summer applications expected to open in June. Artists of all mediums are encouraged to apply.

One of the grantees is Christopher Williams, who began expressing his art full-time in 1999 when he moved from San Francisco to Sacramento with his family.

By 2004, Williams was nicknamed “Black Da Vinci” by a group of friends for his expressive art and the name has stuck with him ever since.

He welcomes the nickname and says he wants people to know he is a “Black artist creating art.” His website and social media pages utilize the nickname given.

Williams says his art is “a symbolism for Black joy and being secure in his skin” which is inspired by family and friends.

Williams’ art was sold at a Crocker Art Museum auction in 2019. He couldn’t attend the auction due to a graduate program in Venice, so, instead, he sent his wife and mother. They were able to connect with Faith J. McKinnie who at the time, was the Community Engagement Coordinator at the Crocker Art Museum.

Williams got in contact with McKinnie and she ultimately encouraged him to apply for the Black Artists Fund grant and in winter 2020 he was shocked to be selected as a winner.

He was able to utilize the money received from the award to pursue his creative vision.

“It secured my studio, it helped me with my studio for the year,” said Williams on being a recipient of the Winter 2020 awards. “I’m really happy. Sacramento’s my home, so I’m just extremely happy. It’s like a dream come true.”

The Black Artists Fund has helped Williams take his career to the next level, he is optimistic that his work will eventually be showcased in more art galleries and encourages all Black artists to apply.

“Don’t be shy, really reach out to people like the Black Artists Fund, don’t hesitate to go to galleries with your work,” said Williams. “Before Black Artists Fund, I didn’t feel anyone was really going to do it for me. I had to really for the last 20 years churn and grind. In the last few months, things have been happening because of Black Artists Fund.”

Thanks to the recent partnership between Black Artists Fund and the Sacramento Kings, local Black artists, including Williams, will have their artwork featured on screens at the Grand Entrance to the Golden 1 Center and near the corner of L and 5th streets.

Margaret Mwansa, of Sacramento, stops to take a photo outside Golden 1 Center on Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, of Christopher Williams’ artwork, which was curated by Black Artists Fund for the Sacramento Kings to commemorate Black History Month. “It’s really beautiful, the art is really amazing,” she said, “I like it.” Xavier Mascarenas xmascarenas@sacbee.com

“We remain dedicated to working with our partners to ensure that we have better days ahead – leading by example and using our platform to do good, amplifying diverse voices and investing in Black youth,” said Kings’ Chief Operating Officer Matina Kolokotronis in a press statement released by the organization on Feb. 1.

The Black Artists Fund believes there are inequities in funding for art programs. The lack of resources can scour away artists from their dreams, or otherwise a healthy outlet.

The Black Artists Fund was established by Faith J. McKinnie who has made it her vital concern to cater to artists that are marginalized and otherwise underrepresented.

“What we want to do to address the inequities is give them hours of critique, get them in front of art galleries and curators and people that can talk about their work,” said Black Artist Fund director Faith J. McKinnie on providing a funding opportunity specifically for Black artists.

Black Artists Fund wishes to continue the support of Black artists and their endeavors on all mediums. They are accepting donations on their website to establish and maintain an ongoing positive environment for more Black creative producers.

All donations, no matter how small or large, are welcomed. Donations are tax-deductible.

“It started off as ‘let’s get money for Black artists, now I need to help educate, and help assist them. If we can do that I think that is addressing it on a systemic level,” said McKinnie.