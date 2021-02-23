Views & Voices: Join the Equity Lab for a live Q&A with KDEE, ‘the Black voice of Sacramento’

Join the Equity Lab’s Marcus D. Smith for a live Instagram discussion with radio personality and influencer Jay King.

The Sacramento Bee’s Equity Lab continues its coverage of Black History Month with a live Instagram Q&A this Friday.

Equity Lab’s Black communities reporter Marcus D. Smith will talk with Jay King, KDEE on-air host and president of the California Black Chamber of Commerce. Earlier this month, Smith profiled the radio station. Read that story here.

King and Smith will discuss how KDEE impacts our community as well as future developments coming from the radio station.

Join us for the live, virtual event at The Sacramento Bee’s Instagram page at 1 p.m. Feb. 26. Follow us there to get a notification for when we go live.

Panelists

What: Live Q&A with Jay King, KDEE on-air host

When: 1 p.m. Feb. 26

Where: Catch this livestream event free and only at The Bee’s Instagram page.



Jay King, KDEE on-air host and president of the California Black Chamber of Commerce.

Marcus D. Smith, Black communities reporter with The Sacramento Bee’s Equity Lab.