New Black-owned store at Arden Fair promotes Sacramento products and brands

A new store at Arden Fair mall exemplifies unity and Black empowerment by providing 40 different local Black-owned brands, products and merchandise from Sacramento-based small businesses and entrepreneurs.

The Pop Up Shop’s debut on Saturday attracted a crowd of more than 100 people waiting for the first chance to shop and support Black-owned products in one of Sacramento’s most visited shopping malls.

The Pop Up is a one-stop shop with a range of selections. The store sells snacks, jewelry, cosmetics, skin care, hair care, face care, fashion eye wear, apparel, accessories, CBD products and much more.

The boutique is located on the second level between GameStop and Hollister, across from Cold Stone Creamery.

Ayesha Ransom-White, her husband, Del White, and their business partner Kenya Keola came together and purchased the space – Suite 2078 – in the mall. They continue to cultivate relationships with the community by distributing local merchandise.

“The Pop Up Shop at Arden allows businesses to not have to staff their location. They bring their items, they place their items. We make sure that it’s professional, they have their tags on it, everything that they need to make sure that their product is successful and we sell it for them,” said Ransom-White.

Businesses and entrepreneurs contract with The Pop-Up Shop for 60 days to test the market. If their products do well, they retain their space in the store. This gives other businesses like Christian III a chance to further build their brands.

Deangela Thurman is the owner of Calasga Wellness. She attended the grand opening as a vendor debuting products being sold in stores. She has been focusing on her CBD business since COVID-19 caused her to get laid off from her previous employer of over 20 years.

“They’re giving opportunities to small business owners that are overlooked that may not be able to get corporate sponsors or big bank loans. It’s giving those opportunities to those who otherwise would not have that fortune,” Thurman said.

This is an initiative that strives to push economic development, entrepreneurship, and financial freedom.

Shop space for young entrepreneurs

The Pop-Up Shop also is an advocate of youth development and empowerment. Ransom-White said The Pop-Up is offering young entrepreneurs – 19 and under – an opportunity to have their items sold in the brick and mortar space, free of charge.

“We have a youth entrepreneur section that allows youth entrepreneurs the opportunity to place their products at absolutely no charge,” said White. “Those babies are so happy to be in the mall.”

They reserved the space to have underserved businesses and entrepreneurs showcased in a shopping plaza accustomed to receiving high traffic.

It’s a nostalgic experience for Sacramento-native business owners such as Christopher James Edwards Christian III, who would travel from the Meadowview area to Arden to shop. Now his brand is being sold in the same mall he shopped at for years.

“I used to walk through Arden mall as a kid. You’ve never really seen Black-owned stores in Arden mall,” said Christian III. “To see it now – and I have a clothing line – it’s a blessing.”

Christian III owns his own clothing line, James Edwards, that he describes as trendy urban apparel.

Ransom-White and Del White are building their legacy in Sacramento as The Pop Up Shop at Arden is their second owned-business. The couple owns Suggested Eyewear, located in Florin Square. Ransom-White is believed to be the first Black woman to own an optical shop in the city.

A partnership between the Whites and Keola started at the African Marketplace. Together they wanted to provide another space for up and coming small Black businesses, and other underserved, underfunded businesses.

Keven O’Bannon and his wife are happy to see their daughter Ransom-White become so successful and continue to progress. They flew from St. Paul, Minn., to Sacramento to celebrate their daughters’ big day.

“I am so proud of my daughter and her accomplishments,” said O’Bannon. “This is just amazing to come here, especially it being Black History Month. For her – and these vendors – to make Black history, this is a beautiful achievement and accomplishment for Black people.”

The store will operate under normal business hours at Arden Fair mall: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Sunday through Friday. It will close 8 p.m. on Saturdays.