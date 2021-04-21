Sacramento’s Black Communities: How are you processing Derek Chauvin’s guilty verdict?

On April 20, 2021 a jury found Derek Chauvin, an ex-cop in Minnesota, guilty on all 3 of the charges -- holding him accountable for the murder of George Floyd. On the same day, 16 year old Ma’Khia Bryant was fatally shot by a Columbus, Ohio police officer.

In the midst of the trial, America saw two more victims, both under 21, killed by police officers. Daunte Wright in Minnesota and 13-year-old Adam Toledo in Chicago.

Black communities are left to balance rare accountability, with the prevailing and continued threat of police violence in their neighborhoods and beyond.

Founder of Black Lives Matter, Sacramento chapter, Tanya Faison told The Bee “we’ve been waiting to see something like this for a long time. we need repercussions for actions and that’s when we’re going to see changes.”

The Sacramento Bee wants to hear your reflections on the verdict, your ideas about police reform, and how you are coping in the meantime. Let us know by filling out the below Google Form.

Your submissions may be shared in an upcoming story for The Sacramento Bee’s Equity Lab. We can be reached at equitylab@sacbee.com.

