How to attend the 100-year anniversary Negro League Baseball exhibition game in Sacramento

An honorary Negro League baseball game will be held at Sutter Health Park this Sunday, May 23, in celebration of the 100-year anniversary of Negro League Baseball.

The game, organized by Sacramento natives Dominic Morris, Donte Morris and Todd Sullivan, is happening again for the first time since 2011.

The first pitch is scheduled to be thrown at 4 p.m. by Don Porter, a former Negro League player who is now a Sacramento resident.

The game will honor Negro League Baseball and Porter in a minor league-style competition consisting of seven innings. In between each inning, videos showing highlight clip of memorable Negro Leagues moments will play on screens .

Black and Latino high school and collegiate baseball players from the Sacramento area will be participating in the exhibition game — representing two teams from the Negro Leagues.

Both teams will be coached by Sacramento legends and former MLB players.

Greg Vaughn and his son, Cory, are coaching the team representing the Kansas City Monarchs. Jerry Manuel and his son, Anthony, will coach the team representing the Atlanta Black Crackers.

Tickets are available for purchase on Ticketmaster. All of the proceeds from the honorary game will go to the Negro League Baseball Museum and new Black-owned businesses in Sacramento.