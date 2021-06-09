St. HOPE President steps down. A familiar face assumes role.

Jake Mossawir, CEO of St. Hope, in front of the future home of Fixins Soul Kitchen in a 2018 photo. Former Sacramento mayor, St. Hope founder Kevin Johnson is an investor in Oak Park’s new soul food restaurant at the location. bshallit@sacbee.com

Jake Mossawir is looking forward to focusing on the next chapter of his life, his family, as he expects to become a father to a baby girl this fall.

The St. HOPE President and CEO announced that he is stepping away after six years with the organization in an email to St. Hope students and families.

Mossawir and his wife are expecting a daughter and plan to relocate to Texas to start their family.

“St. HOPE and its people and the Oak Park community hold an incredibly important place in my heart, and I am eternally grateful for the professional and personal connections that have been built through our work,” said Mossawir.

Prepared to resign, Mossawir described the feeling as “bittersweet” as he encouraged the community to welcome the next person to replace him as president and CEO.

He said that the position will be taken over by Cassandra H.B. Jennings, current president and CEO of Greater Sacramento Urban League.

Jennings is heavily involved in the community, having worked with the City of Sacramento and the Sacramento Housing and Redevelopment Agency and serving on local boards.

“We are excited to have her join the St. HOPE family and know that she will have a steady hand in guiding St. HOPE through this transition and into many exciting new opportunities ahead” said Mossawir.

During Mossawir’s six years with St. HOPE, they supported and partnered with businesses and real estate projects opening in the Oak Park community, which employed approximately 500 people.

In 2019, Sacramento Charter High School was named the top school in California for African-American students, according to California Charter Schools Association (CCSA).

Kari Wherly will continue to serve as the Chief of Schools and Superintendent.

“Our team has truly made the vision of St. HOPE into a reality,” said Mossawir. “I am so, so very proud of all of our people and what they have accomplished.”

Mossawir described his six-year experience as “extraordinary” and “fulfilling”.