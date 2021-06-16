‘Inspired to Be.’ Meet the Sacramento author sparking imagination through Black culture

Crystel Patterson is a Sacramento resident, a wife, and the mother of two Black sons.

Last year one of her sons, who was eight-years-old at the time asked her, “why does the police keep killing Black people?”

This question inspired Patterson to become an author and shortly after, she created the children’s book series “Inspired To Be” which “explores the culture, experience, and dreams of Black people to expand the imagination of children,” according to her webiste.

Her first book “One Flip, Two Flip, Three Flip, Four” was published earlier this year and is available in local bookstores. Patterson spoke with The Sacramento Bee regarding her vision for her children’s series.

Note: This interview is edited for clarity purposes.

Q: It’s summertime. How are you getting your kids to read?

A: My husband, and I have always looked at the summer as a time to read more. I feel like everyone knows this, but there’s a huge learning loss that could happen if you just go full on into summertime mode, and don’t focus on anything. Your brain needs stimulation and reading is a great way for your brain to get it.

Q: I’m sure each book has a different meaning but what are some of the things that you tried to get across, and teach to the kids, through your books.

A: I’m drawing inspiration from real people. So it depends on who the book is inspired by. They are the teachers, right? It’s about spreading Black inspiration to all children.

Q: That’s a beautiful mission. What do you want parents to know about your “Inspired to Be” book series?

A: I tried to make it enjoyable, not just for the kids but for the parents. As a parent, there are some books that a kid might want to keep reading, but you may not want to read it because you’re tired of reading it -- you don’t really enjoy it. So I tried to put something in there for parents so that they are also taking something away.

Q: Your children’s book series “Inspired To Be” what age range, or audience is that made for?

A: It’s made for ages three to eight, but I’ll be honest, I have not found any kind of meter or guide that tells you how to set the boundaries for age. I’ve been invited to read to a fourth grade class and at first I was hesitant because I’m nervous that it’s going to be too babyish for the fourth graders. Their teacher was like ‘you know, every child’s reading level is so much different, even though they’re in fourth grade, some of them are reading at a first and second grade level.’ He said he felt like the message in my books are important and relevant to them. I think it can shift a little depending on the child.

Q: I understand that you’re already in a couple of local bookstores such as All Things Literacy and Beers Book Center, but, and even some bookstores in the Bay Area. But what other aspirations do you have as an author?

A: I want to continuously just build the series. I created the series to be open ended, you know. There’s not a limit on where you can go to find Black inspiration. Also, I want my books to reach more than our Black kids. I want it to reach all children regardless of race, because it’s so important for kids at a young age to see these stories about Black people in a positive way.