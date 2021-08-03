All roads lead to Tiger. Meet Downtown Sacramento’s newest hot spot

When the city reopened on June 15, Tony Christian, Robbie Metcalf and Christian Hughes took over management of Tiger Bar and Restaurant.

They’re calling this reinvention “Tiger After Dark” where they serve food until 2 a.m. and have live music sets from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

“The fact that we’re back now, here in social spaces around people, and bringing people together, it just feels right,” said Tony Christian, one of the three new managers of Tiger.

In addition to extended food service and local band and DJ sets, the team expects to continue to expand their offerings and contribute to the Sacramento nightlife scene.

First is their new Thursday event called Purr — an event entirely driven by women, from the DJs to the vendors.

Beginning in August the trio will host a comedy show called “One Night Stand”, MC’d by Sacramento-comedian Mars Parker. The first headline will be Lewis Belt and tickets are available for purchase here.

The team also host a bi-weekly private dining event called “Disciple Dinners” in partnership with the Last Supper Society and spearheaded by co-manager and Tiger executive chef Byron Hughes.

“When I got brought on to Tiger, I was under the impression that I was going to be bringing some of that skill set on board. So this is just the iteration of that,” said Hughes.

Their “Tiger Garden,” which is open from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, includes open seating, a full bar and can hold up to 300 people.

The three best friends are more like brothers, at least that’s what they would say without hesitation. They’ve known each other since they were in middle and high school.

As Sacramento natives, the trio are known to create memorable experiences in the city through events, parties, festivals and collaborations with some of your favorite bars under the name HOF Sacramento.

“We’ve been in these rooms, you know. It’s just kind of what the progression was like, so I think it makes sense for us to have our own place,” said co-manager Robbie Metcalf.