‘A must-see opportunity.’ Aerospace Museum hosts African Americans in Aviation exhibit

The Aerospace Museum of California in McClellan will host an exhibit on the Tuskegee Airmen.

Consider taking your family to the Aerospace Museum of California to visit the African Americans in Aviation Traveling Museum.

This traveling exhibit will be in town this weekend from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm Saturday and Sunday before continuing to tour the rest of the country.

The exhibit’s purpose is to educate the public on the triumphs of the Tuskegee Airmen, Black pioneer aviators who paved the way for pilots today. Stories of the original Red Tails will be taught along with their battle to participate in the military and gain equality.

“This incredible traveling museum is a must-see opportunity for the greater Sacramento area residents,” said Aerospace Museum Executive Director,Tom Jones. “You will walk away with a greater understanding and appreciation for the history and sacrifices made by Black aviators who despite overwhelming challenges paved the way for all people to fly.”

The enriched stories will be told by the curator of the exhibit, Chauncey Spencer II.

Spencer II is the son of one of the original pioneer aviators. His father was one of the pilots who flew from Chicago to Washington, D.C. to persuade then-senator Harry Truman to include Black people in pilot training programs.

“There would be no Tuskegee Airmen, no Red Tails without Chauncey and Dale White. They paved the way for Black pilots and astronauts,” stated Dr. Theresa Price, the Founder and Executive Director of NCRF, who helped see this project to fruition.

The exhibit is a 20-minute interactive audio and visual presentation. Timed tickets are $15 and available for purchase here.