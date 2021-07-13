WizKid, Burna Boy headline festival in Sacramento. Where to purchase your tickets

Nigerian singer WizKid performs in 2017. He’ll perform with several artists including Burna Boy at the Lost in Riddim festival Oct. 2-3, 2021. AP

Lost in Riddim is a two-day concert featuring reggaeton and dancehall artists headlined by Grammy award-winning artists, WizKid and Burna Boy.

The international artists will perform Oct. 2 and 3 at Cesar Chavez Plaza. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday.

The festival’s hours are noonto 10 p.m. both days..

Other artists scheduled to perform include: Amaarae, Enisa, Fireboy DML, Rotmi, Koffee, Projexx, Tiwa Savage, Joeboy, Johnny Drille, Ladipoe, Mr Eazi, Oxlade, Rema, Rotimi, Tems, Shenseea, WSTRN, and Sho Madjozi.

DJ Cuppy and Donovan’s Sound Club will also perform DJ sets throughout the festival.

General admission tickets for all ages start at $140, which includes access to concessions, food vendors, merchandise and free water stations. The food options are local and will include options for vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free attendees.

VIP tickets, for ages 21 and older, start at $350. A VIP ticket comes with the VIP lounge, phone-charging stations, air-conditioned restrooms, seperate entrance, and exclusive festival merchandise.

Payment plans are available for all tickets.

For more information, visit lostinriddim.com.