A Sacramento nonprofit is giving away free shoes to local youth. Here’s how to register

It’s going to feel like Christmas in July for those who have registered for Fresh Kicks for Kids, a shoe drive hosted by Voice of the Youth.

The nonprofit founded by Berry Accius will hold a free shoe giveaway, thanks to those who have donated to the cause.

Donations will be accepted up to the event, Accius said. It will run from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, July 25, in front of Hidden Gems Thrift Store on Florin Road.

Registration is available by email at voygiftgiveaway@gmail.com or by calling Accius at 916-949-9026. Donations can be made by emailing 1voiceoftheyouth@gmail.com.

"I'm looking forward to all the little kids putting a smile on their face because they're getting new shoes and not hand-me-downs or nothing," said Malaya Muldrew, youth leader at Voice of the Youth.

“I’m looking forward to all the little kids putting a smile on their face because they’re getting new shoes and not hand-me-downs or nothing,” said Malaya Muldrew, youth leader at Voice of the Youth.

Also partnered with Voice of the Youth are Blessings in a Backpack, based in Rancho Cordova and Folsom, which will provide free food. Sacramento Children’s Home, Family Resource Center is another partner that will provide free diapers and wipes.

“When I was a young person, my father always used to make sure that we had a nice pair of shoes,” Accius said. “Shoes are a major factor in the era that we live in, it was a major factor back when I was growing up.”

Through generous donations from Arden Mall, community members, and even Sacramento Councilmember Angelique Ashby, Voice of the Youth has been able to go store-to-store, visiting premium shopping outlets and leaving with a plethora of boxes and bags filled with fresh kicks.

The nonprofit has accumulated more than 600 pairs, ranging from brands such as Jordan, Nike, Puma and Adidas to Vans, Crocs and more. Sizes range from toddler to kids, both boys and girls, and to men’s and women’s sizes as well.

“We’re here for the youth, young people, man, we are trying to keep our young people clean. There’s something about shoes that speaks to our community about confidence,” youth advocate Tyler McClure said. “There’s nothing better than walking away with either a fresh haircut or a nice pair of shoes.”