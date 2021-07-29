‘Effective, and somewhat disruptive’ Matthew Burgess wants to inspire change in California.

Sacramento-native, Matt Burgess is known in the city for many things. He serves as a law enforcement officer, owns and operates Burgess Brothers BBQ with his twin brother, and often does charitable work in the community.

Burgess says there’s a need for change in the state of California and in the country and he wants to be the one to champion it.

He’s planning to run for California State Senate in District 6.

The Sacramento Bee sat with Mathew Burgess in his home to discuss his vision for California and why he should be elected for the Senate position for District 6.

Note: This interview was edited for clarity purposes.

Q: Your background is in law enforcement and entrepreneurship. Explain to the readers, how your background will inform your run for California State Senate?

A: As a business person, I understand innovation and bringing brand new ideas. As a law enforcement officer, I’m there to serve the people. I’m there to serve respectfully and righteously every single day. So when you look at that and also look at me as far as a person, I’ve been a product of California. My ancestors were here in 1848 and 1849, before California was part of the Union. It’s part of my DNA.

I’m a product of the Sacramento Unified School District. I’m a product of the Los Rios Community College system. I’m a graduate from UC Davis.

I’m an everyday person but I’m also a transparent person. People are looking to find good people to put in office, so they actually work for the people. I’ve worked for the people, I still work for the people in my capacity. I have innovative ideas to build business to build a stronger California. I have compassion and understand the past, being part of the present, and knowing where we’re going in the future.

Q: What led you to make the decision to run for Senate?

A: Well, looking at our history, I have an opportunity now to be not only a part of the past, but the present as well as the future of California. I feel called to make positive change. Seeing where our nation and our state was at, how can we get people like myself to go in and work for a greater good. And so, it was something that I didn’t take lightly. Looking at things from all perspectives, ultimately when you’re called to do something for a greater good, leaders go and do it.

Q: You mentioned California and the nation suffered a racial divide and you wanted to reimagine California -- can you tell me what that looks like in your eyes?

A: Absolutely, Reimagine California is looking at spearheading policies and legislation that are impactful, meaningful, and equitable for everyone. It’s also taking out the party people represent. Let’s look at bipartisanship, regardless of what party you’re working for. You’re working for the people and we can’t lose sight of that.

Q: What are some of the issues you’ll focus on?

A: Affordable housing, Higher education, and Assembly Bill 30 which is the Dual Enrollment Act. It links K through 12 schools directly into the community colleges. We can then find viable jobs for students, or trades.

One of the things that really resonates with me is simply looking at ways to incentivize employers. Everyone’s not gonna go to college, but if we put these programs in place, then that brings us into the trade aspect, we can solve problems.

Q: How’s your brother Jon taking the news of you stepping down from Burgess Brother’s BBQ?

A: Jon’s a trooper. He understands the importance of lending me for the greater good of humanity, for the greater good of our state, for the prosperity of our state. And so, although he was saddened by it. He’s accepted.

Q: So what’s your message to voters, why should they choose you?

A: My message to voters is simply this: you need to register to vote. If you really want to change California, if you really want to live in California, and you want to stop paying most of your checks towards your rent, and have people that are innovative business people that want to have business in California, you have to vote in leaders that are willing to work for the people. I can’t do it alone. I need the support. So that’s my message: get behind me, push me into office, and you will see the change. It will be effective, and somewhat disruptive.