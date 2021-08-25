‘Respect, foundation, and community.’ Sacramento non-profit hosts annual Oak Park cleanup

Julius Douglas, of Oak Park, who along with his nonprofit Ceaze the Moment and partnered with A Better Path, helped with the United CORE Alliances Expungement and Records Clearing Clinic on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, at the Fruit Ridge Community Collaborative in Sacramento. Douglas said he also been able to expunge his records, allowing him opportunities he wouldnt otherwise have. xmascarenas@sacbee.com

Ceaze The Moment, a nonprofit organization based in Oak Park is hosting its 3rd Annual Community Clean Up on Sunday, August 29, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

They plan to meet at the Fruitridge Collaborative Center on 4625 44th Street.

Masks, cleaning supplies, and water will be provided. Continental breakfast and lunch will also be provided.

Julius Douglas, founder of Ceaze The Moment, is staying committed to his promise of keeping the community clean for a third straight year. The event is in partnership with nonprofit organizations, A Different Path, City of Refuge, the United CORE Alliance, and Sacramento Panthers.

“I want to make sure I teach and model the importance of keeping your neighborhood clean,” said Douglas. “This teaches respect, foundation, and community.”

The Equity Lab Follow stories that illuminate and disrupt the systems that prevent equal access to Sacramento institutions. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

He gives back to the youth in his neighborhood and other communities because as a young man, Douglas says he didn’t understand responsibility. He has had to overcome his own adversities in life on the journey into the person he’s becoming.

Through the Ceaze the Moment nonprofit, he has hosted backpack drives, an Easter basket giveaway, fed the homeless, and coached youth football.

“We have to start taking care of [us] first, we have to come together as a whole,” said Douglas.

All ages are welcome to participate in the clean-up. He’s extending the invitation to members of the community and to anyone looking to contribute towards his cause.

Mobile donations to Ceaze The Moment can be made through CashApp, under “CTMoment”, Venmo to “Julius Douglas”, or through Apple Pay, (916) 738-1498.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER