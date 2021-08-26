Sacramento’s Florin Square launches inaugural Small Business Success Summit. How to participate

Florin Square Community Development Corporation will host their first fundraiser, the Small Business Success Summit, on Saturday, August 28 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 2251 Florin Road and lunch will be provided.

The summit will feature 15 varying educational, interactive, and hands-on workshops for participants and business professionals will answer guests questions. Registration is available on their website, www.fscdc.org.

“It doesn’t matter whether you’re Black or white, or green, when you come out you’re going to leave informed, inspired, and entertained,” Aaron Boyce, the executive director of FSDSC, the nonprofit hosting the event.

Panels will include conversations for entrepreneurs, women in business, on government contracting, banking, financing loans, and using social media to make an income. After the event, the non profit will host a networking mixer called “After 5 Wine and Jazz Mixer”.

Parents are encouraged to bring their children to the “Kids in Biz” Business School workshop, where children between the ages 7-14 will learn about business and entrepreneurship.

“Kids are going to learn about business, in a fun way, just as parents will learn about business. Our whole goal is to inform, inspire, and entertain,” said Boyce.

The event is sponsored by F&M Bank, Starbucks Coffee, The Sacramento Observer, Keller Williams Realty, Mack Works, Donaldson Properties, SMUD, and KDEE 95.7fm.