Black in Sac 9/16/21: Here’s what to do in Sacramento this weekend

DJ's from Baseone.fm, Kiare Thompson, left and Dante Wright-Syphax, work the stage at Algorhythm, a networking event for professionals, artists and entrepreneurs, Saturday, May 15, 2021, at Esther's Park in Sacramento's Oak Park neighborhood.

Last week, The Sacramento Bee Equity Lab put out a Google Form looking to highlight your events in our latest installment, ‘Black in Sac.’

Our objective with this project is to capture history by illuminating the arts, culture, music, and entertainment in Sacramento. The Equity Lab will feature submissions in an upcoming story.

We appreciate those who have submitted event information. We are encouraging all organizations and event goers to let us know where they will be at. Submissions are available through the Google Form we have created.

The expectation is to be informed every week on what’s happening in Sacramento. Check out what the city has going on during the week of Sept. 13-19.

916 Fest

Sacramento Appreciation Day is Thursday, Sept. 16, to celebrate the city which is affectionately known by the area code, 916.

916 Fest is a three-day celebration. The events are free and open to the public. It will take place at The Co-Op Spot, a Black-owned co-working space and event center, located at 317 12th Street.

There will be food, drinks, and clothing vendors available throughout the parking lot on all three days.

Andreas “Dre-T” Tillman Jr, the event curator, told The Sacramento Bee that he wanted to organize the event to celebrate Black arts, culture, and the economic impact that Black people have on society.

916 Fest begins with 916 Day on Thursday, Sept. 16, which will first start with “Movie Night”, two movie screenings in separate rooms, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Next, is the “916 Show” where 31 Sacramento artists will each perform a seven-minute set, displaying their crafts in hip-hop, R&B, spoken word, and comedy. The showcase is from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

The second day of 916 Fest, Friday Sept. 17, is 916 Legacy, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. This day is about “controlling the narrative.” Pillars in the Sacramento community will hold a panel discussion on laying the foundation for economic empowerment.

Saturday, Sept. 18 is the final day of the festival, 916 Outlet, from noon to 6 p.m.

They will utilize the space to host a networking mixer featuring Black CEOs in Sacramento. Open mic will be available for artists. There will also be a youth fashion show and a crowning ceremony.

Free registration is available here.

Slim + Husky’s Pizza Anniversary

Slim and Husky’s Pizza originally opened their Sacramento location last year. Their one-year anniversary is approaching and the founders of the pizza chain are celebrating all weekend in the city with the Oak Park community.

Their celebration kicks off Thursday, Sept. 16 with the founders hosting a Lunch and Learn Entrepreneurial Virtual Class with 100 seniors students at Sacramento High School, at the campus library at 12:50 p.m. There will be a question and answer at the end of the discussion for those interested in owning a business.

Friday evening, Sept. 17 founders will be at their location joined by Oak Park Brewing for “Tap Takeover” celebrating a year of their collaboration, West Coast PREAM IPA. Giveaways will be available for customers.

Saturday, Sept. 18, is the official anniversary of Slim and Husky’s. They will have “buy one, get one” deals on family pizza specials. Sounds will be provided by ABS1ER from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

On Sunday, Sept. 19, Slim and Husky’s will host a Pizza, Paint, and Sip with artist Pastel Rae from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Registration is available here.

There will be sounds curated by The Social Architects from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Neighborhood specials will be available.

Individuals that are ages 21 and up are reminded to drink responsibly. The event is free and open to everyone.

Project Activation Meadowview

It’s bike riding season, get yours fixed at the Project Activation Meadowview Neighborhood Fair on Saturday, Sept. 18 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The event will be held at Success Academy on 2221 Matson Dr.

This event occurs every third Saturday of the month. They will provide free COVID testing, free books for kids, bike helmets and lights.

This is a free event.

Crawfish and Catfish Festival

The Crawfish and Catfish Festival is a taste of Louisiana culture that is coming to the Sacramento region, this weekend, on Sept. 18 and 19.

The Crawfish and Catfish festival will be held at Southside Park, located at 2115 6th Street.

This is an all-day festival beginning from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday. The event begins at 11 a.m. on Sunday, and ends at 8 p.m.

This event will provide you with a sample size of what life in the Bayou is about, without leaving Sacramento city limits.

It will feature genuine sounds from live bands playing Cajun, Zydeco, Blues and Brass Music on two stages. Tastes of Louisiana favorites will be provided such as crawfish, catfish, alligator, frog legs, crab, shrimp, oysters, gumbo, jambalaya, sausages, beignets, and much more from the Southern BBQ and Asian-Cajun Fusion cuisine.

You may bring an ice chest for to-go food.

The beloved restaurant in south Sacramento, Louisiana Heaven, will be a vendor at the festival. There will be an opportunity to learn traditional dishes to cook and how to dance to Zydeco music.

Of course, there will be a section to enjoy some sports on the weekend. On Saturday, Sept. 18, they will be showing college football, LSU versus Michigan. On Sunday, they will show the NFL, Saints versus Panthers. There will be a car show, crawfish racing, and a fishing pond.

It’s the ultimate chance to experience Louisiana food, music, and culture like you never have before, unless you’ve been to “The Boot.”

No pets, outside food or drinks are permitted.

Tickets are available for purchase online, here. Food and drinks are not included in the ticket price. Early tickets are $15, tickets at the gate will be $20. Kids ages 15 and under are free with the purchase of an adult ticket.

Community Lead Advocacy Program: Community Conversations: Fines and Fees Reforms

The Community Lead Advocacy Program (CLAP) is leading a community conversation on reform for fines and fees distributed by the city or county.

The city of Sacramento announced in Jan. 2021, they will hold monthly virtual meetings every third Saturday of the month to discuss how fines and fees impact our lives.

The conversation continues this weekend, Saturday, Sept. 18. It is an online event expected to be held via Zoom. The conversation is set to begin at 10 a.m., as the discussion shifts to the Fines Reform Forum for Sacramento Unhoused. This is to provide a voice for input on fines reform from persons representing the unhoused population.

You can register to participate in the Zoom conversation here.

Ethiopian New Year at Pachamama Coffee





Pachamama Coffee will be celebrating Ethiopian New Year on Sept. 19 at their midtown location, 919 20th St.

Enkutatash, represents the first day of the Ethiopian calendar, Meskerem 1, New Year’s Day in East African countries, Ethiopia and Eritrea.

Most countries, including America, utilize the Gregorian calendar where Meskerem 1 falls on Sept. 11, and Sept. 12 during a leap year.

Pachamama Coffee will celebrate from noon to 3 p.m.

This is a free event that is open to the public. All ages and backgrounds are welcome.

This story was originally published September 16, 2021 1:02 PM.