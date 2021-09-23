Black In Sac 9/23/21: Here’s what’s going on Sacramento this weekend.

Coco Blossom Bland excites the crowd from the stage at Cesar Chavez Plaza as she leads people in the Wobble line dance during a Juneteenth celebration Friday, June 19, 2020. lsterling@sacbee.com

Here’s to another week of activities to do around Sacramento. All of your submissions are greatly appreciated. We want to remind all of you to submit events with complete information, the date, the time, location, and registration information.

We look forward to releasing the list every Thursday, but we need your help to inform us of what’s going on in Sacramento.

Next week we’ll expand the list to cover a week’s worth of events, from Thursday, through the weekend, to the following Wednesday.

Submit the event information through our Google Form, here if you know of any events that feature Black vendors, organizers, artists, DJs, etc.

For the weekend of Sept. 23 through Sept. 26, here is a list of events that you can attend throughout the remainder of the week.

The Equity Lab Follow stories that illuminate and disrupt the systems that prevent equal access to Sacramento institutions. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

SP3CTRA Karaoke

Spectra is a musician, artist, and an avid fan of karaoke.

She is inviting the city to join her karaoke shenanigans, every Wednesday and Thursdays at 9:00 p.m.

On Wednesdays, you can find her at Streets Pub, a Black-owned bar, located on 1804 J Street. On Thursdays, Spectra will be singing her heart out at Faces Nightclub, located at 2000 K Street.

On Friday’s and Saturday’s, catch Spectra at Lighthouse Bar and Grill, on 2125 W Capitol Avenue in West Sacramento.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

SacPOP Skate Night Fundraiser

The Sacramento Peers On Prevention (SacPop) is preparing to host a skate night on Saturday, Sept. 25 at William Land Park, between Freeport Blvd and Sutterville Road.

The event is from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

SacPop is encouraging you to bring your own skates, a blanket, and a couple of friends.

SacPop is hosting the fundraiser to raise awareness on addressing sexual health, and the reproductive justice system through youth.

They are a non-profit organization whose mission is to empower youth to take control of their health, especially among BIPOC youth. The organization looks to push to sex education in a safe, and supportive manner in Sacramento communities.

Registration is free, however SacPop is taking donations, starting at $10. You can make a donation to the nonprofit organization here.

R&B in the Park

Esther’s Park is hosting another day party, R&B in the Park, where they will have music, vendors, art, and food for residents to step out and enjoy on a Saturday night in September.

The event will be on Sept. 25, from 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Esther’s Park is located at 3408 Third Ave. After the event, they are inviting guests to hang out at Slim & Husky’s with DJ L-Boogie from 10:00 p.m. to 12:00 a.m.

Taking part in Esther’s Park means you allow the event organizers and media to utilize content from photography and video filming for social media, fundraising purposes, or press releases.

Tickets are available for purchase here. They begin at $15, for general admission, and up to $150 for a VIP table.

Legacy Pamphlet Launch Party

The IamSAC Foundation is planning a launch party this Saturday, Sept. 25 from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at their community venue, Stephon’s House, on 5940 Rosebud Lane.

Hosted by the family of Stephon Clark, The IamSAC Foundation is looking to establish its own magazine, called Movement Magazine. The nonprofit is looking to center their coverage around the plight of the Black community and their needs.

To kick off the event, there will be food, performers, drinks, vendors, a raffle, and guest speakers.

The event is $10 at the door, and free for the IamSAC members.

Fly Market by FVME

On Sunday, Sept. 26, over 70 vendors throughout Sacramento will meet at 912 Enterprise Drive at Diamond AutoSport, for the fourth installment of Fly Market by FVME.

This is a free event for all ages, from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

This market features a plethora of options to purchase from local brands, vintage clothing, hype fashion, shoes, home goods, arts and crafts, much more.

Black-owned brands, such as ABAS Clothing, James Edward Apprarel, and Beauty by Nu will be selling merchandise at the swap meet event.

There will be live DJs, food trucks, and much more. No registration required, just show up and support some of the best local brands the city has to offer.

The Night Market Series: 1st Annual Falling Into Fall

The Night Market Series is looking to kick off the autumn equinox with their first annual fall festival called Falling Into Fall.

This event will be held at McClatchy Park on Sunday, Sept. 26 from 12:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. The park is located on 3500 5th Ave.

This event will feature over 50 vendors, food trucks, live music and performances for all ages to enjoy. Live DJ sets will be curated by DJ Boo and DJ Smash.

This one is definitely for the kids, as they will have a play zone that will feature: face painting, candle making, plant potting, jump houses, and more.

Face Masks are required to attend the event. There will be a maximum of 24 kids per workshop, where there will be four kids accompanied with an adult at each workshop. Workshops are 45 minutes each. All supplies are included.

The event is free for all. The children workshops are $5 each, you can purchase the package for $20. Tickets and registration is available here.