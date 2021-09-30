‘Black in Sac’ 9/30/21: Here’s your weekly list of events created by Black Sacramentans

DJ’s from Baseone.fm, Kiare Thompson, left and Dante Wright-Syphax, work the stage at Algorhythm, a networking event for professionals, artists and entrepreneurs, Saturday, May 15, 2021, at Esther’s Park in Sacramento’s Oak Park neighborhood. jpierce@sacbee.com

Here’s to another week of activities to do around Sacramento.

We want to remind you to submit events with complete information: the date, the time, location, and registration information.

Readers can submit event information weekly through our Google Form and your submissions may be featured in an upcoming story for The Sacramento Bee’s Equity Lab.

As promised, we expanded this week to cover a week’s worth of events in the Sacramento area.

YNB Brand Debuts with Kiosk in Arden

Owner, Jayshawn Yancey will debut his clothing brand in Arden Fair Mall with a kiosk space near Macy’s.

Yancey is selling apparel from his brand, Young N’ Building, on Friday, Oct. 1, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

“I’m in the middle of the mall, right next to the Christmas tree. As soon as you walk in the mall, the main entrance, you’re going to see ‘YNB,’” said Yancey.

His plan is to share this experience with his mentees and allow them to run the kiosk to gain work experience.

First Friday’s Paint On Purpose (POP) Party

Paint On Purpose (P.O.P.) is a freestyle paint party every first Friday of the month, from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Oct. 1 at 1913 Del Paso Boulevard

The event encourages attendees to express their passions through art. It’s paint n’ sip, but with a twist. You will learn self care exercises, incorporate positive affirmations, and network with other guests.

The experience is curated by CMC Management Group. For more information, visit www.tastenart.com.

Lost in Riddim

Lost in Riddim festival comes to Railyards District in Downtown Sacramento this weekend, Saturday October 2, as well as, Sunday Oct. 3, from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m.

It is the vision of two childhood friends and Sacramento-natives, Fornati Kumeh and Jehu “Manny” Hunter to bring African and Carribbean music and vibrations to Sacramento at an accessible space in the city.

“It really is just symbolic of how we want everybody to feel at the festival,” Kumeh responded after being asked why the two named the festival ‘Lost in Riddim’. “Really getting lost in the rhythm, lost in the music, lost in the artists, catching vibes, catching feels, and feeling like nothing else matters, but that moment.”

The two-day festival will be headlined by Grammy award-winning artists, WizKid and Burna Boy.

VIP tickets are sold out, but general admission tickets are still available for purchase, here.

General admission tickets include access to concessions, food vendors, merchandise and free water stations. The food options are local and will include options for vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free attendees.

Algorhythm’s One Night at Russ Room

The DJ quartet, BaseOne FM, that brought you Algorhythm, the day party event of the summer, is taking the party to The Russ Room at Solomon’s Delicatessen for a night.

On Sunday, Algorhythm presents, One Night at Russ’ from 10 p.m to 2 a.m on Oct. 3.

The Russ Room is the upstairs concert venue at Solomon’s located at 730 K Street.

Tickets are available at their Eventbrite link and limited tickets will be sold at the door.

Proof of vaccination is required to attend the event in the Russ Room.

First Monday Business Mixer in Old Sacramento

Herf Cigar Lounge is hosting a business networking mixer, every first Monday of the month. This month they are inviting you to join them from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The lounge is in Old Sacramento, located on 900 2nd Street, downstairs in Suite H.

The lounge originally opened in June 2021.

For the Love of RnB : Taco Tuesday Skate Night

DJ Daan is hosting a Taco Tuesday R&B Skate Night from 9 p.m. to midnight on Tuesday, Oct. 5 at Roller King Skating Center in Roseville.

Roller King is located at 889 Riverside Avenue.

Tickets are $15 before 10 p.m. and will be sold at the door. Skate rentals are included in the ticket price.

All ages are welcome and food will be catered by Don Juan’s Diner.

Karaoke Nights w/ Sp3ctra

Spectra is a musician, artist, and an avid fan of karaoke.

She is inviting the city to join her karaoke shenanigans, every Wednesday and Thursdays at 9:00 p.m.

On Wednesdays, you can find her at Streets Pub, a Black-owned bar, located on 1804 J Street. On Thursdays, Spectra will be singing her heart out at Faces Nightclub, located at 2000 K Street.

On Friday’s and Saturday’s, catch Spectra at Lighthouse Bar and Grill, on 2125 W Capitol Avenue in West Sacramento.