UC Davis suspends marching band after Sacramento Bee investigation of raucous culture, hazing

The UC Davis Cal Aggie Marching Band was placed on interim suspension Wednesday pending an investigation into misconduct, university officials said.

The announcement comes less than a week after The Sacramento Bee published an investigation into allegations of hazing, binge drinking and sexual misconduct within the band.

“The Division of Student Affairs has placed the Cal Aggie Marching Band (CAMB) on interim suspension pending the completion of the independent review of recent allegations of misconduct,” said interim Vice Chancellor of Student Affairs Emily Galindo in a statement.

The UC Davis Cal Aggie Marching Band Alumni Association was previously suspended in winter quarter 2018 due to allegations of misconduct against a member. The suspension was expanded to include the student band Wednesday.

In a campus email sent to band members, students were told the practice room will be inaccessible to students starting Friday at 5 p.m. Officers’ key cards to the room were deactivated, the email said.

Band events and performances are canceled until further notice, including their performance at UC Davis commencement ceremonies in June. Students were also asked to turn in their instrument if it is university property.

“While difficult, the University finds this is necessary while serious charges are investigated,” said Jeff Heiser, associate director of UC Davis Campus Recreation and Unions in an email to band students. “After completion of the external and internal reviews, the University will determine the appropriate outcome based on the findings.”

Ema Seijas, a former section leader in the band who still pays band dues, said Wednesday that when she and others came forward to describe their experiences, their hope was the band would be suspended so it could change its troublesome ways.

She said she was thrilled to learn that the university took action.

“We never really thought it would happen,” she said. “We just wanted people to realize how bad the band was behind the scenes.”

Seijas said her hope is the band can reform to focus on the music and camaraderie.

“That’s our goal,” she said. “Just have the music and the fun and none of the other stuff.”

Band members who spoke with The Bee shared consistent stories of a culture of hazing, binge drinking and people taking off their clothes. One student described the band as a “frat with instruments.” Three people told The Bee they had sexual experiences so traumatizing they sought professional therapy, and one woman said she had to be hospitalized for a psychotic breakdown.

Some students in the band pass around the “Hymnal.” It contains 68 pages of songs about sex, bestiality, incest, rape, masturbation, oral copulation, and is decorated with hand-drawn pornographic illustrations.

Other band members described alcohol-fueled “Maverick” parties and a “hyper-sexualized” culture in which people are encouraged to “make out” with as many as possible. They described a tradition called “Shirts-Off O’clock,” in which partygoers take off their shirts at a set time. They said at least one section in the band hosts naked hot tub sessions at an annual band retreat called “Cabin” held in the Tahoe area. The Bee obtained video taken last year at a band practice on campus, featuring several students performing in their underwear.

Others described hazing. One man said he was forced to wear a hood and was slapped before being pressured to drink large amounts of alcohol. One woman said she was given a dirty T-shirt for winning the “Wise-Ass Freshman Award,” then vomited and passed out after she was pressured to drink copiously from a bottle of bourbon.

The allegations of inappropriate conduct, some of which were first published in The California Aggie, the UC Davis student newspaper, prompted university officials to hire the Sacramento law firm Van Dermyden Maddux to conduct an independent review.

Similar allegations of troublesome behavior have dogged the band for longer than some of its current band members have been alive.





The band was placed on 10 months probation in 1992 after reports of underage drinking, hazing and sexual harassment.

In 2008, the band’s director filed a formal sexual harassment complaint, accusing the students he was hired to oversee of raunchy behavior.