Woman shoved by Sacramento police officer while filming neck restraint sues city, county

A woman who was shoved by a Sacramento police officer while filming another officer with his arm around a teenager’s neck last year has sued the city and county.

Zakiyah Guillory, her mother, her sister and her niece were in downtown Sacramento on May 31, 2020, participating in a protest against police brutality after the Minneapolis police murder of George Floyd. On their way home, at around 1 a.m., they saw what appeared to be an officer choking someone, the lawsuit said. Guillory got out of the car and started filming on her cellphone.

Shortly after, an officer shoved Guillory, the lawsuit said.

“When the officer shoved Guillory, her body whip-lashed and she flew through the air. She landed on her side on the concrete sidewalk,” the lawsuit said.

As a result of the incident, Guillory suffered from chronic back pain and post-traumatic stress, lost her job, and was forced to temporarily release custody of her children, the lawsuit said.

The city of Sacramento declined comment on the lawsuit because it has not yet been served with it, spokesman Tim Swanson said. Sacramento County does not comment on pending litigation, spokeswoman Kim Nava said. Sacramento police department spokespeople did not immediately respond to emails seeking comment.

The lawsuit alleges the officer shoved Guillory because she is Black.

“As Guillory filmed, two light skinned women interfered with the officers,” the lawsuit reads. “One of the light skinned women grabbed an officer. However, city officers and county deputies ignored the light skinned women. Instead, the officers and deputies focused on Guillory, who was readily apparent as African American.”

Guillory’s mother, sister and niece are also plaintiffs in the lawsuit. In addition to the city and county, the lawsuit names Sacramento police officers Ira Prahl, Darby Lannom, Liam Kelly, Allison Smith and Raven Powers as defendants. The lawsuit claims excessive force, violation of the Ralph Civil Rights Act of 1976, assault and battery, negligence, and violation of the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution.

It’s unclear whether the officer was using the controversial carotid restraint control hold, which the department deleted as an acceptable use of force technique on June 8 and is now banned statewide. The hold is performed by applying pressure to the sides of the neck with an arm, which can quickly block blood flow and cause someone to become unconscious.

The department was investigating the neck restraint as a use of force, it said at the time. It’s unclear what the outcome of the investigation was, or if any officers were disciplined.

The teenager who was placed in the neck restraint, Tyzhon Johnson, was charged with looting and resisting arrest. His charges were later dismissed.