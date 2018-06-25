Two Sacramento-area animal shelters waive adoption fees as they fill up with pets

Two of the Sacramento area's biggest animal shelters have recently filled up and are temporarily waiving adoption fees to free up space.

Front Street Animal Shelter and the Bradshaw Animal Shelter are both offering free pet adoptions, with the latter shelter saying on Facebook that it has entered "crisis mode." Bradshaw has waived fees through the end of June, while Front Street did not specify an end period for its free adoptions.

Bradshaw noted Monday, also on its Facebook page, that only 60 of its 244 dogs are adoptable. The shelter said it helped the Sacramento County Sheriff's Department in confiscating 30 dogs living in poor conditions over the weekend.

Front Street said last Tuesday on social media that with 300 animals, the shelter is full and "overwhelmed with lost pets."

Additionally, owners reclaiming lost pets at Front Street can do so for free, even receiving free microchipping, tagging and a rabies vaccination, the shelter said in a Facebook post. This offer lasts through July 8.

Microchips are normally $5. Pets can be registered on www.findingrover.com and www.nextdoor.com, Front Street says.

The Bradshaw shelter offered free microchips at an event on Saturday.

As both shelters ask for adoptions, Bradshaw's top priority is the source of problem — their foremost request is that owners spay or neuter their pets.