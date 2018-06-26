Scary parent moment: A young boy climbed into a statue at the library and got stuck

A young boy was rescued by firefighters Monday after getting his head stuck in a statue in a Fairfield library.
The boy had attempted to crawl through a concrete dog statue, according to Fairfield fire Capt. Tony Prado.
Firefighters tried to use Vaseline to pull the boy out, but Prado said the boy's ear kept getting stuck on the statue.
Eventually, firefighters were able to chip away at the concrete statue with a sledgehammer and a Halligan tool to release the boy, Prado said. The boy sustained no injuries, though the statue was slightly damaged.
Comments